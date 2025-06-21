Joseph Kivunzi Reappointed As KDF Pensions Appeals Committee Chair

Major General (Rtd.) Joseph M. Kivunzi has been reappointed as the Chairperson of the Kenya Defence Forces Pensions Appeals Committee.

His reappointment was among a series of key government appointments announced through a gazette notice dated June 20, 2025.

The announcement was made by Defence Cabinet Secretary and Chairperson of the Defence Council, Roselinda Soipan Tuya. Kivunzi will serve a new term of three years.

In other appointments, Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya named Professor Mohamed Mraja and Peter Omingo as members of the Board of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya. They will each serve for a term of three years.

Meanwhile, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir appointed Kibet Kirui Emmanuel to the Board of Directors of the Kenya Ports Authority, also for a period of three years.

The gazette notice also revoked the earlier appointment of Peter Omingo.