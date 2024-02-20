Josh Altman, an esteemed American real estate agent and television personality, boasts a remarkable net worth of $40 million, solidifying his status as one of the most prosperous figures in the industry. Altman’s unparalleled expertise in luxury real estate, particularly in prestigious areas like Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air, has propelled him to the forefront of the market, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

Josh Altman Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth March 10, 1979 Place of Birth Newton, Massachusetts Nationality American Profession TV Personality

Early Life

Born on March 10, 1979, in Newton, Massachusetts, Josh Altman was raised in a Jewish household and attended Newton South High School, graduating alongside notable figures such as B.J. Novak and John Krasinski. He later pursued higher education at Syracuse University, where he earned a degree in Speech Communications in 2001, laying the foundation for his future endeavors in real estate.

Josh Altman Career

Altman embarked on his real estate journey in Los Angeles, initially focusing on property investment and house flipping. His adeptness in the field soon became evident as he successfully flipped eight houses without incurring any losses, demonstrating his keen business acumen and savvy investment strategies.

Also Read: Jonathan Owens Net Worth In 2024

Subsequently, Altman co-founded The Altman Brothers with his brother, Matt Altman, establishing themselves as premier agents within the esteemed Hilton and Hyland brokerage. Specializing in the illustrious “Platinum Triangle,” they facilitated multimillion-dollar transactions, catering to an affluent clientele encompassing actors, athletes, and entertainment industry luminaries. Altman’s tenure at Hilton & Hyland yielded remarkable sales achievements, including a record-breaking $16.5 million transaction, showcasing his prowess in negotiating high-value deals.

Million Dollar Listing

In 2011, Altman’s ascent to fame was further propelled by his inclusion as a cast member on Bravo’s hit reality series “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles.” With a focus on showcasing the high-stakes world of luxury real estate, Altman captivated audiences with his charismatic demeanor and unparalleled salesmanship, cementing his status as a television icon.

Other Ventures

Beyond his real estate endeavors, Altman has made notable appearances on various television shows, including “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Today,” and “Watch What Happens: Live,” further expanding his influence beyond the realm of real estate. Additionally, Altman authored the bestselling book “It’s Your Move: My Million Dollar Method for Taking Risks with Confidence and Succeeding at Work and Life,” offering insights into his entrepreneurial journey and success principles.

Personal Life

In July 2013, Altman announced his engagement to fellow “Million Dollar Listing” star Heather Bilyeu, with whom he shares a blissful marriage and two children, Alexis and Ace. Altman’s personal real estate ventures, including property investments and acquisitions, underscore his commitment to the industry and his entrepreneurial spirit, further enhancing his reputation as a formidable force in luxury real estate.

Josh Altman Net Worth

Josh Altman net worth of $40 million attests to his unwavering dedication, unparalleled expertise, and entrepreneurial acumen, solidifying his legacy as a trailblazer in the field.