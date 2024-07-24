Josh Brolin Siblings: All About Molly and Jess Brolin

Josh Brolin, born February 12, 1968, in Santa Monica, California, is an acclaimed American actor.

He gained early fame for his role in The Goonies and experienced a career resurgence with No Country for Old Men, earning an Academy Award nomination for Milk.

Brolin is known for his roles in films like True Grit, Deadpool 2, and as Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also starred in Dune and its sequel, showcasing his versatility across genres.

Siblings

Josh has two siblings. Jess Brolin, his brother, and Molly Brolin, who is his half-sister.

Jess was born in 1972, while Molly’s birth details are less publicized.

Their mother, Jane Cameron Agee, was a casting director and wildlife activist, and their father is actor James Brolin.

Career

Brolin began acting in the mid-1980s, gaining initial fame for his breakout role in The Goonies, where he played the older brother, Brand Walsh.

This role introduced him to a wider audience and set the stage for his future in Hollywood.

However, after The Goonies, Brolin faced challenges in securing leading roles and spent much of the late 1980s and early 1990s in television and smaller film projects.

Brolin’s career saw a significant resurgence in the mid-2000s.

His performance in No Country for Old Men, directed by the Coen Brothers, was a turning point.

Brolin played Llewellyn Moss, a hunter who stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and takes a suitcase full of cash.

The film received widespread acclaim and won multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Also Read: Kyle Richards Siblings: Get to Know Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards

Brolin’s performance was praised for its intensity and complexity.

Following this success, he starred in Milk, portraying Dan White, the assassin of Harvey Milk, played by Sean Penn.

His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, further solidifying his status as a serious actor.

Continuing to take on diverse roles across various genres, Brolin starred in W., where he portrayed George W. Bush, showcasing his ability to tackle real-life figures with nuance.

He also appeared in True Grit, a critically acclaimed Western directed by the Coen Brothers, where he played Tom Chaney, a villainous outlaw.

In the action genre, Brolin found success with films like Gangster Squad and Sicario, where he played a DEA agent involved in the war on drugs.

His role in Sicario was particularly noted for its moral complexity and depth.

One of Brolin’s most iconic roles came when he was cast as Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He first appeared as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy and later played a central role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

His portrayal of Thanos, a complex villain with a tragic backstory, was both critically and commercially successful, showcasing Brolin’s ability to bring depth to a CGI character through motion capture.

Awards and accolades

Brolin has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, reflecting his talent and versatility as an actor.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Dan White in Milk.

Additionally, Brolin won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor for the same performance.

Brolin’s portrayal of Llewellyn Moss in No Country for Old Men also garnered critical acclaim, contributing to the film’s success at the Oscars.

He received nominations from various organizations, including the Screen Actors Guild and the National Board of Review.

In the realm of television, Brolin has been recognized for his work in various projects, although specific awards in this area are less highlighted compared to his film accolades.

His roles in significant films, particularly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos, have further solidified his status in contemporary cinema.