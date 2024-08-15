Josh Duggar Net Worth

Josh Duggar, an American businessman and former reality television personality, has a net worth of $5,000. Once known for his appearance on the reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” Duggar’s public life took a sharp turn due to multiple controversies, including a conviction for possessing child pornography.

Early Life

Joshua James Duggar was born on March 3, 1988, and grew up in Arkansas as the eldest of 19 children. Duggar was home-schooled and completed high school by the age of 16. He also pursued some post-secondary education through CollegePlus! and Thomas Edison State College.

At 17, Duggar began appearing on reality television programs that depicted the life of his large family. The most prominent of these shows was “19 Kids and Counting,” which aired on TLC starting in September 2008. The show highlighted the Duggar family’s day-to-day activities, including major life events such as Josh’s wedding to Anna Keller in 2009. The show often focused on the couple’s commitment to conservative values, which included waiting until marriage for their first kiss.

Political Involvement

Outside of television, Josh Duggar became active in politics. He worked as a part-time political consultant in 2007 and participated in the 2008 presidential primary campaign for former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. From June 2013 to May 2015, Duggar served as the executive director of FRC Action, the political action and lobbying arm of the Family Research Council. During this period, he campaigned for various Senate candidates and advocated for conservative “family-centered” values, including opposition to abortion, divorce, and same-sex marriage.

Josh Duggar Arrest and Conviction

Duggar’s public image was marred by allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to 2006. The accusations first came to light when producers of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” received an anonymous tip about Duggar’s history of inappropriate behavior. This led to an investigation by the Springdale police, which uncovered incidents of sexual misconduct from 2002 and 2003. However, due to the statute of limitations, no charges were filed.

In 2015, the magazine “In Touch Weekly” published details of these incidents, revealing that Duggar had confessed to his father on multiple occasions about molesting young girls, including his sisters. The article led to Duggar’s resignation from FRC Action and ultimately resulted in the cancellation of “19 Kids and Counting.”

Around the same time, the Ashley Madison data breach exposed that Duggar had paid for two subscriptions to the site, which was known for facilitating extramarital affairs. Duggar admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and watching pornography, actions he later condemned as hypocritical.

In April 2021, Duggar was arrested on federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. His trial began in November 2021, where it was revealed that Duggar had partitioned his computer’s hard drive to conceal illegal activity. In December 2021, Duggar was found guilty and sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison. After his release, he will be required to undergo 20 years of supervised release, register as a sex offender, and avoid unsupervised contact with minors.

Personal Life

Josh Duggar previously owned a consulting firm and an automotive dealership. He also served as the Executive Director of the Family Research Center’s Action Arm, a role that aligned with his conservative, pro-family views.

Josh Duggar married Anna Keller on September 26, 2008. The couple has seven children together, four daughters and three sons. By the time Duggar is expected to be released from prison, his four youngest children will still be minors, and any future contact with them will need to be supervised, as per the terms of his conviction.

