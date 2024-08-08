What Was Gary Coleman’s Net Worth When He Died?

Gary Coleman was an American actor who had a net worth of $75,000 at the time of his death in 2010. Best known for his role as Arnold Jackson on the sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes,” Coleman became one of the highest-paid child actors in the late 1970s and 1980s, earning significant acclaim and numerous awards. His iconic catchphrase, “What’chu talkin’ ’bout, Willis?” remains popular to this day.

Early Life

Gary Wayne Coleman was born on February 8, 1968, in Zion, Illinois, and was adopted by Edmonia Sue, a nurse practitioner, and W. G. Coleman, a forklift operator. Coleman suffered from a congenital kidney disease that stunted his growth at 4 feet 8 inches and kept his face appearing childlike throughout his life. Despite undergoing two kidney transplants, one in 1973 and another in 1984, his condition persisted.

Coleman’s career began in 1974 with a commercial for Harris Bank, followed by an appearance in the CBS drama series “Medical Center.” He also appeared in episodes of the CBS sitcoms “The Jeffersons” and “Good Times” before landing his breakthrough role.

Diff’rent Strokes

In 1977, Coleman starred in the pilot episode of a revival of “The Little Rascals.” Although the series was not picked up, an executive noticed Coleman and cast him in his most famous role: Arnold Jackson on “Diff’rent Strokes.” The show, which depicted two African-American brothers adopted by a wealthy white widower, became a major hit and ran for eight seasons on NBC and ABC. Coleman became a household name and earned $100,000 per episode at the peak of his fame, making him the highest-paid TV actor at the time.

Gary Coleman Movies and TV Shows in the 70s and 80s

Due to the success of “Diff’rent Strokes,” Coleman appeared in various television productions and films. In 1979, he starred in “The Kid from Left Field” and had a guest appearance on “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.” He made his feature film debut in 1981 with “On the Right Track.” Other notable roles included “The Kid with the Broken Halo,” “Jimmy the Kid,” “The Kid with the 200 I.Q.,” and “The Fantastic World of D.C. Collins.” In 1982, he voiced the lead character in “The Gary Coleman Show.”

In the 1990s, Coleman appeared in episodes of “Married… with Children,” “Martin,” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and had a recurring role on “Waynehead.” He made cameo appearances in films such as “S.F.W.” and “Dirty Work.” Throughout the 2000s, Coleman continued to appear on various shows, including “The Hughleys,” “My Wife and Kids,” “Baby Bob,” “The Parkers,” “The Surreal Life,” “Drake & Josh,” and “Nitro Circus.” His last film appearance was in the 2009 independent film “Midgets vs. Mascots.”

Financial and Legal Struggles

Despite his early success, Coleman faced significant financial difficulties due to ongoing medical expenses and misappropriation of his earnings by his parents and business advisers. In 1989, he successfully sued his adoptive parents and former advisers, winning a $1.28 million settlement. To support himself, Coleman worked part-time at railroad hobby stores in California, Arizona, and Colorado.

In 1998, while working as a security guard, Coleman was charged with assaulting a bus driver who requested his autograph. He received a suspended prison sentence, was ordered to pay the woman’s hospital bill, and enroll in anger management classes. Coleman filed for bankruptcy protection the following year and faced ongoing legal troubles, including instances of disorderly conduct, reckless driving, and domestic assault.

Personal Life

Coleman met Shannon Price on the set of “Church Ball” in 2007, and they married later that year. Their tumultuous relationship, marked by physical abuse and infidelity, ended in divorce in 2008.

In 2009, Coleman underwent heart surgery and developed pneumonia. The following year, he suffered two seizures and was hospitalized after falling down the stairs at his home. In critical condition, Coleman was placed on life support and passed away on May 28, 2010, at the age of 42.

