Josh Hutcherson Siblings: Getting to Know Connor Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson, born on October 12, 1992, in Union, Kentucky, is an American actor and producer.

He began his acting career at a young age, moving to Los Angeles with his family at nine to pursue his dream.

His early roles included appearances in the films Little Manhattan and Zathura: A Space Adventure and the critically acclaimed Bridge to Terabithia.

Hutcherson gained widespread fame for his portrayal of Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games film series, which significantly boosted his career and earned him several awards, including three MTV Movie Awards.

Siblings

Josh has one younger brother, Connor Hutcherson, who was born on March 4, 1996, making him four years younger than Josh.

The brothers share a close relationship, with Josh often expressing pride in Connor’s achievements and supporting him in his pursuits.

Connor made his film debut in Little Manhattan in 2005, where he appeared alongside Josh.

While he has not pursued acting as vigorously as his brother, he has shown interest in the arts and has made occasional appearances in projects.

Career

Hutcherson began his acting career in the early 2000s, making his debut in the TV film House Blend in 2002.

He had minor roles in popular TV shows like ER and films such as American Splendor.

However, his breakout roles came in 2005 with Little Manhattan and Zathura: A Space Adventure, where he showcased his talent and versatility.

Hutcherson’s performance in Bridge to Terabithia earned him critical acclaim and established him as a rising star in Hollywood.

Hutcherson continued to build his career with lead roles in family-friendly films like Journey to the Center of the Earth and Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant.

His role in The Kids Are All Right earned him critical acclaim and several award nominations, including a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He also voiced characters in animated films such as Polar Express and Epic.

Hutcherson’s most famous role came as Peeta Mellark in the blockbuster The Hunger Games series, based on the popular novels by Suzanne Collins.

His performance alongside Jennifer Lawrence earned him international fame and several awards, including three MTV Movie Awards.

The Hunger Games series was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $2.9 billion worldwide.

In recent years, Hutcherson has continued to take on diverse roles in films like Escobar: Paradise Lost, Future Man and Five Nights at Freddy’s.

He has also ventured into producing, serving as an executive producer on films like Tragedy Girls and The Runaways.

Awards and accolades

Hutcherson has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his acting career, reflecting his talent and popularity in the film industry.

He won three MTV Movie Awards for his role as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games series, including Best Male Performance in 2012.

Additionally, he received a People’s Choice Award for Favorite On-Screen Chemistry in 2013, shared with co-stars Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth.

In his early career, Hutcherson was recognized with eight Young Artist Award nominations, winning four of them.

His performance in The Kids Are All Right earned him and the cast multiple nominations for Best Cast and Best Ensemble from various organizations, including the Screen Actors Guild.

He also won the 2012 NewNowNext Award for Next Mega Star and was honored as the Breakthrough Performer of the Year by the National Association of Theatre Owners in 2012.