Journalist Mutegi Njau Dies After Illness, Family Says 

Veteran journalist Mutegi Njau is dead.

His family said Mutegi died on Thursday evening June 27, 2024, at around 7 pm.

“Dad was a remarkable man whose generosity, sense of humor, and dedication to his career left a lasting impact on everyone he met,” read part of the statement.

Mutegi’s media career spanned decades working for among others the Nation and Royal Media Services.

Mutegi was a resident analyst on Citizen TV’s ‘Cheche’ power breakfast show.

Mutegi’s kin mourned him as the cornerstone of the family and a cherished figure in the community.

“We are currently in the process of arranging his funeral and will share the details within the next day or two. Your presence would be greatly appreciated as we gather to honour his memory,” the family said.

Mutegi, who mentored many journalists past and present, was known for his attention to detail and mastery of the trade.

“During this difficult time, please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. We are deeply grateful for your continued support and for the love and friendship you extended to Dad throughout his life,” the family added.

His former co-host David Makali at Citizen took to social media to remember Mutegi.

“Devastated by the passing on of senior colleague, co-host and panelist Mutegi Njau. May your toil on this earth be rewarded and your memory last forever among those you mentored and gifted, or who savoured your goodness,” Makali said.

His journey in media began in 1979, with his passion blossoming from the days of Kenya’s founding president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

A number of journalists have died this year alone in unrelated incidents.