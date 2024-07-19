fbpx
    Journalist Told To Pay Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni $5,400 For Tweet Mocking Her Height

    Andrew Walyaula
    A Milan court has ordered a journalist to pay Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni damages of €5,000 (around $5,400) for making fun of her in a social media post, news agency ANSA and other local media reported.

    The journalist, Giulia Cortese, was also given a suspended fine of €1,200 ($1,300) for a jibe on Twitter, now named X, in October 2021 about Meloni’s height, which was defined as “body shaming”.

    In a response to a Reuters story on the verdict, Cortese wrote on X on Thursday: “Italy’s government has a serious problem with freedom of expression and journalistic dissent.”

    Meloni had launched legal action against the journalist after the two women clashed on social media three years ago.

    Meloni, whose far-right Brothers of Italy party was in opposition at the time, took exception when Cortese published a mocked-up photo of her with a picture of the late fascist leader Benito Mussolini in the background.

    Cortese responded with further tweets including one that translates as “you don’t scare me, Giorgia Meloni. After all, you’re only 1.2 meters (4 feet) tall. I can’t even see you.”

    Meloni’s height is given as between 1.58 meters (5 feet 2 inches) and 1.63 meters (5 feet 4 inches) on various media websites.

    Cortese can appeal against the sentence, and Meloni’s lawyer said the prime minister would donate to charity any damages she eventually receives.

    Writing in English on X on Thursday, Cortese said it was a tough time for independent journalists in Italy.

    “Let’s hope for better days ahead. We won’t give up!” she added.

    A high number of lawsuits brought against journalists was cited this year by Reporters Without Borders, which relegated Italy five places to 46th in its 2024 World Press Freedom Index.

    Meloni is not new to taking journalists to court. Last year, a Rome court fined best-selling author Roberto Saviano €1,000 ($1,088) plus legal expenses after he insulted her on television in 2021 over her hardline stance on illegal immigration.

