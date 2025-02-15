Boost For Miraa Farmers As Prices Double

Miraa farmers have received a major boost after Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced a significant increase in prices.

Kagwe Saturday said the price of Grade 1 miraa has risen from Sh700 to Sh1,300 per kilogram. Grade 2 will now cost Sh700, up from Sh350, while Alele will retail at Sh1,000, up from Sh500. The new prices take effect immediately.

The announcement follows a meeting of the Miraa Pricing Formula Committee on February 13.

“The government will continue to address market access challenges to expand export opportunities in both existing and new markets,” Kagwe said.

The Miraa Pricing Formula Committee was established under the Crops (Miraa) Regulations, 2023, to provide advisory on pricing. The committee reviews production data, costs, supply, and demand to guide the industry.