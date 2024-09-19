Joy Reid Net Worth

Joy Reid, an American television host, political commentator, writer, and producer, has amassed a net worth of $4 million. Known for her work on MSNBC as the host of The Reid Report, AM Joy, and The ReidOut, Reid is also recognized as a political analyst and a published author. Her career in media, coupled with her work as a documentary producer, has solidified her as one of the leading voices in American political discourse.

Early Life

Born Joy-Ann M. Lomena on December 8, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York, Reid grew up in a politically active household. Her mother, a West Indian immigrant from Guyana, worked as a college professor and nutritionist, while her father, an engineer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was a Republican who returned to his home country after divorcing Reid’s mother. Joy was raised primarily in Denver, Colorado, alongside her two siblings. However, at age 17, following her mother’s death from breast cancer, she moved back to Brooklyn to live with her aunt.

Joy pursued higher education at Harvard University, where she earned a degree in film in 1991, setting the stage for her eventual transition into journalism and media.

Career

Joy Reid’s media career began in 1997 when she left a corporate job at a New York business consulting firm to work at the South Florida television station WSVN, where she hosted a morning show. In the early 2000s, Reid momentarily stepped away from journalism due to her opposition to the Iraq War. She instead joined a political action group and supported efforts opposing President George W. Bush’s administration.

Reid made a notable return to media, working as a radio host and contributing to Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. She co-hosted the morning show Wake Up South Florida on WTPS and wrote a political column for the Miami Herald for more than a decade. Her work during this period caught the attention of MSNBC, where she later became a national correspondent and frequent contributor.

Rise to Prominence on MSNBC

Reid gained widespread recognition when she hosted The Reid Report on MSNBC from 2014 to 2015. Though the show was canceled, her reputation as an insightful political analyst grew, leading to her hosting AM Joy, a weekend morning show that solidified her place as one of the network’s key political commentators.

In 2020, Reid made history as the first Black woman to anchor a primetime show on cable news with her show The ReidOut. In addition to her television hosting roles, she has made guest appearances on other political shows such as Hardball with Chris Matthews, Meet the Press, PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton, and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.

Writing and Documentary Production

In addition to her television career, Reid has made a name for herself as an author and producer. She wrote two critically acclaimed books, Fracture: Barack Obama, the Clintons, and the Racial Divide (2014) and The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story (2019). She also edited We Are the Change We Seek: The Speeches of Barack Obama (2017), further establishing herself as an intellectual voice in American politics.

Reid’s documentary production credits include The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (2020) and The Big Payback (2023), both of which received significant attention for their exploration of race and cultural history in America.

Personal Life

Joy Reid married Jason Reid, a documentary film editor, in 1997, and together they have three children. While she has experienced personal and professional challenges, including public controversies related to past blog posts, Reid has maintained a strong presence in media and has apologized for past insensitive remarks, acknowledging personal growth and change.

Joy Reid Awards

Throughout her career, Joy Reid has received several honors. She was named a Knight Center for Specialized Journalism fellow in 2003 and received the Carol Jenkins Visible and Powerful Media Award from the Women’s Media Center in 2016. Reid has also been nominated for multiple NAACP Image Awards and NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards for her work on AM Joy and The ReidOut.

