JSC Announces 150 New Vacancies For Judges And Magistrates

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced 150 job openings for judges and magistrates in various courts across the country.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, JSC said it is looking to recruit 15 Judges of the Court of Appeal, 20 Judges of the High Court, and 10 Judges of the Environment and Land Court. The commission is also seeking 60 Resident Magistrates, 5 Resident Kadhis, and 50 Magistrates or Adjudicators for Small Claims Courts.

Qualified and interested candidates are advised to visit the JSC job portal at https://jsc.go.ke/jobs-2/ to view the full details and submit their applications.

The deadline for submitting applications is June 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

“Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification,” the notice stated.