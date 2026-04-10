JSC Nominates 37 Judges to High Court and Environment and Land Court

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated 24 judges to the High Court and 13 judges to the Environment and Land Court following the conclusion of a recruitment and selection process.

The Commission had advertised vacancies for 15 Judges of the Court of Appeal, 20 Judges of the High Court, and 10 Judges of the Environment and Land Court on 9th June 2025.

JSC Chairperson Martha Koome said on Friday, April 10, 2026, that the vacancies attracted strong competition. The Commission received 95 applications for the Court of Appeal and shortlisted 35 candidates; 377 applications for the High Court, from which 100 candidates were shortlisted; and 243 applications for the Environment and Land Court, from which 50 candidates were shortlisted.

Following the conclusion of the recruitment process for the Court of Appeal, the JSC nominated fifteen (15) persons who were subsequently appointed by His Excellency the President on 28th January 2026.

Koome said these appointments resulted in the elevation of four Judges from the High Court and two Judges of the Environment and Land Court (ELC). She further noted that one Judge from the ELC also retired during the recruitment process, thereby creating additional vacancies within those courts.

To address these gaps efficiently and avoid the cost and delay of initiating fresh recruitment processes, the Commission invoked Rule 20(2) of the First Schedule to the Judicial Service Act. The decision was guided by the High Court’s judgment in Petition E377 of 2022, Okoiti v Judicial Service Commission & another; Kiprotich & 6 others, which affirmed that the Commission may exercise discretion to fill additional vacancies arising during an ongoing recruitment process, provided such action is reasonable, transparent, and promotes access to justice.

Accordingly, the Commission increased the number of positions to be filled from twenty (20) to 24 for the High Court, and from 10 to 13 for the Environment and Land Court.

The Commission successfully concluded selection interviews for the appointment of Judges to the High Court on 15th March 2026, and for Judges of the Environment and Land Court on 9th April 2026.

“These processes were rigorous, transparent, and competitive, and were conducted in full view of the public through live broadcast. They entailed public advertisement of vacancies, public participation prior to shortlisting, and comprehensive vetting of candidates in strict compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, the Judicial Service Act, and applicable regulations,” Koome said.

Upon appointment, the number of Judges in the High Court will increase from ninety-one (91) to 115, while those in the Environment and Land Court will rise from 48 to 61.

“This expansion of judicial capacity will enhance access to justice by improving the judge-to-case ratio, expediting the hearing and determination of cases, and contributing to the sustained reduction of case backlog,” Koome said.

The JSC has nominated the following persons for appointment as Judges of the High Court: Hon. Robinson Ondieki Kebabe, Hon. Richard Kipkemoi Koech, Hon. Roseline Akinyi Oganyo, Mr. Emmanuel Omondi Bitta, Hon. Paul Kipkosgei Rotich, Hon. David Wanjohi Mburu, Hon. Joyce Mkambe Gandani, Mr. Dominic Kipkemoi Rono, Hon. Joseph Maloba Were, Ms. Winnie Narasha Molonko, Hon. Dickson Odhiambo Onyango, Ms. Judith Chelangat Mutai, Hon. Alex Kimanzi Ithuku, Mr. Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo, Hon. Martha Wanzila Mutuku, Ms. Anne Mary Auma Okutoyi, Mr. Benard Wafula Murunga, Mr. Abdi Mohamud Hassan, Hon. Francis Nyungu Kyambia, Dr. Nabil Mokaya Orina, Hon. Letizia Muthoni Wachira Rwiga, Ms. Patricia Naeku Leparashao, Hon. Kennedy Lenkamai Kandet, and Ms. Catherine Akaigwa Kassim.

The Commission has also nominated the following persons for appointment as Judges of the Environment and Land Court: Mr. John Walter Wanyonyi, Dr. Robert Omondi Owino, Hon. Jecinta Atieno Orwa, Hon. Lillian Tsuma Lewa, Mr. Peter Muneeno Musyimi, Ms. Bellinda Akoth Akello, Hon. Cyprian Mugambi Nguthari, Hon. Ben Mark Ekhubi, Hon. Charity Chebii Oluoch, Mr. Josphat Ngeria Kuyioni, Hon. Gerhard Gitonga Muchege, Hon. Elena Gathoni Nderitu, and Hon. Charles Nchore Ondieki.