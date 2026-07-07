Judiciary Mourns Former High Court Judge Justice Omondi Tunya

The Judiciary is mourning the death of retired High Court Judge Justice Omondi Tunya, with Chief Justice Martha Koome leading tributes to the veteran jurist, describing him as a dedicated servant of justice whose career strengthened the rule of law in Kenya.

In a condolence message issued on behalf of the Judiciary, Chief Justice Koome extended sympathies to Justice Tunya’s family, friends and former colleagues following his passing.

Justice Tunya began his judicial career as a magistrate before rising to the High Court, where he served for many years. According to the Judiciary, he distinguished himself through diligence, fairness and commitment to the timely administration of justice.

Chief Justice Koome said the retired judge made significant contributions to Kenya’s justice system and left behind a legacy that would be remembered by those who served alongside him.

“Justice Tunya devoted many years of dedicated service to the administration of justice in Kenya. He began his judicial career as a Magistrate before his elevation to the High Court, where he served with distinction, diligence, and an unwavering commitment to the fair and timely administration of justice,” she said.

The Judiciary noted that Justice Tunya’s work helped strengthen the rule of law and advance the cause of justice in the country throughout his years on the Bench.

As it mourns one of its former judges, the institution said it stands in solidarity with his family during the difficult period and prayed that they find strength and comfort in the memories of his life and public service.

The Chief Justice concluded by praying for the eternal rest of the retired judge, describing his passing as a great loss to the Judiciary and the nation.