Judiciary Transfers 33 High Court Judges

The Judiciary has announced the transfer of 33 High Court judges in a reshuffle aimed at enhancing efficiency in the delivery of justice. Most of those affected by the changes are presiding judges.

A presiding judge serves as the administrative head of a court, overseeing critical duties such as budgeting, case assignments, and managing dockets. They are also tasked with directing court administrators to prepare statistical data and studies, ensuring the smooth functioning of their respective courts.

In a letter dated December 16, 2024, Principal Judge Justice Eric Ogola informed all High Court judges of the new transfers. “This is to bring to your notice that the Hon. Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya and President of the Supreme Court has effected the following transfers,” the letter read.

In the new changes, Justice Alfred Mabeya has been moved to Kisumu as the presiding judge from the Commercial and Tax Division in Nairobi. Justice Roselyne Abirii will head to the Judicial Review Division in Nairobi, moving from Kisumu, while Justice Edward Muriithi has been transferred to Kerugoya from Meru.

Other notable changes include Lady Justice Christine Meoli, who will move from Nairobi to Kajiado, Lady Justice Roselyne Korir from Bomet to Chuka, and Lady Justice Esther Maina from Kajiado to Nairobi. Additionally, Lady Justice Stella Mutuku will transfer from Kajiado to Nairobi, Justice Charles Kariuki from Nyandarua to Narok, and Lady Justice Lilia Mutende from Nairobi to Nyahururu.

Further transfers include Justice Francis Gikonyo (Narok to Nairobi), Justice Kiarie Waweru (Nairobi to Mombasa), Justice Robert Limo (Kitui to Kitale), and Justice Lucy Njuguna (Embu to Nairobi). Justice Mugure Thande has been appointed as the presiding judge in Malindi, while Justice Lucy Gitari will move from Chuka to Kitui. Justice Richard Mwongo will transfer from Kerugoya to Embu, and Justice James Wakiaga will move from Murang’a to Nairobi. Justice Jesse Nyaga has been transferred from Marsabit to Garsen.

This reshuffle follows a similar transfer in November when 31 judges of the Environment and Land Court (ELC) were moved. The ELC plays a crucial role in addressing environmental and climate change issues, including pollution cases, land disputes, and enforcing environmental laws.