Juju Smith-Schuster Returns To Kansas City Chiefs After Release From New England Patriots

JuJu Smith-Schuster is making a return to the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the New England Patriots.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the former Super Bowl-winning receiver has signed a deal with the Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster was a key player for Kansas City in 2022, leading their wide receivers with 933 yards on 78 catches and scoring three touchdowns, second only to tight end Travis Kelce in both yards and catches.

However, after signing a three-year contract with the Patriots last season, Smith-Schuster struggled with injuries and inconsistency, managing only 29 receptions for 260 yards over 11 games. This led to his release by the Patriots earlier this month.

Given the financial implications of his release from New England, Smith-Schuster’s contract with Kansas City is likely a minimum-level deal.

The Chiefs’ decision to bring him back could be influenced by several factors, including a shoulder injury to Hollywood Brown.

With Brown out, the Chiefs have relied on Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Justin Watson during preseason games.

Adding Smith-Schuster could provide a much-needed veteran presence to their receiving corps, especially with the unresolved legal situation involving Rice.

The Chiefs’ coaching staff, led by Andy Reid, has been closely evaluating their wide receiver lineup during training camp, with competition fierce for the final roster spots. Smith-Schuster’s return could impact the chances of players like Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Justyn Ross making the team.