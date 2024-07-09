Julia Fox Comes Out as Lesbian, Says Dating Men She Hates ‘Won’t Happen Again’

Julia Fox is done dating men that she hates — actually, she’s done dating men altogether.

In a post on her TikTok Monday (July 8), the actress revealed that she identifies as a lesbian. Fox stitched a video from comedian Emily Gracin, who was talking about seeing “a lesbian with her boyfriend” and thinking to herself, “Aw, you hate that man! You literally hate him!”

Fox then popped on camera while walking down the street, saying that she understood exactly what Gracin meant. “Hey, that was me,” she said. “I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys, won’t happen again.”

This isn’t the first time Fox has spoken up about LGBTQ+ issues. In a cover story with Gay Times back in October 2023, the actress voiced her unequivocal support for the trans community. “As a cis woman, I feel like it’s absolutely my duty to empower and uplift trans voices and try to get people to understand that, trans, non binary or queer, at the end of the day, we are all human,” she said at the time. “It’s a cause that’s very near and dear to my heart, my best friend in the world [model Richie Shazam] is a trans woman and I was by her side during the transition.”

As fans celebrated Fox’s apparent revelation about her sexuality in the TikTok comments, Gracin responded to the clip on Instagram, “I guess i just facilitated julia fox coming out IM SO JULIAAAAAAA.”

Fox previously shared in a 2022 interview with Ziwe that she was “thinking about” dating women “a lot.”

“I do think maybe I have a gay bone, and I need to explore that a little bit more,” she said. “Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.”

Fox first rose to prominence after her debut feature film performance in the 2019’s Uncut Gems, which earned her critical acclaim and nominations at multiple critics’ awards around the country. In January 2022, Fox confirmed that she was dating rap icon Ye (formerly known as Kanye West); the two eventually split up the following month.

Most recently, Fox appeared as a DJ at LadyLand 2024, an annual LGBTQ+ music festival in Brooklyn hosted by nightlife curator Ladyfag. Performing a brief, three-song set at the festival’s second night (June 29), Fox closed out her performance with a rendition of her debut electronic single “Down the Drain.”

In May, Fox revealed in a TikTok comment that she has been celibate for more than two years and said she has “never been better.”

She later tied this decision to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion, in 2022.

“I’m abstaining from sex because I felt like with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, that if they were gonna take away our rights to our body and our reproductive rights, well, then this is my way of taking them back,” she said on the “Zach Sang Show.” “And I feel like more women should really get on that, because we hold the power.”

By Agencies.