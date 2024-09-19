Julia Garner, the talented American actress, has a net worth of $4 million. Best known for her portrayal of Ruth Langmore in the popular Netflix crime drama Ozark, Garner’s career has skyrocketed, earning her critical acclaim and several prestigious awards, including three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. In addition to her role on Ozark, she has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Inventing Anna, Dirty John, and The Americans.

Julia Garner Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth February 1, 1994 Place of Birth Bronx, New York City Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Born on February 1, 1994, in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx, New York City, Julia Garner grew up in a creative family. Her mother, Tami Gingold, is a therapist and former actress and comedian from Israel, while her father, Thomas Garner, is a painter and art teacher. Raised in a Jewish household alongside her sister Anna, an artist, Julia was surrounded by artistic influences from a young age. Although Garner understands Hebrew due to her mother’s background, she isn’t fluent in speaking it.

Garner struggled with shyness during her early years and began taking acting classes at the age of 15 to overcome it. This sparked her passion for acting, which led her to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Career

Julia Garner made her film debut in 2011 at the age of 17, playing Sarah in the critically acclaimed film Martha Marcy May Marlene, directed by Sean Durkin. Her breakout role came the following year when she starred in the film Electrick Children (2012), solidifying her presence in the indie film scene. She continued to build her resume with roles in films like The Last Exorcism Part II (2013) and We Are What We Are (2013), showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Garner’s career gained momentum when she appeared in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014), marking her first experience acting against a green screen. She later starred in Grandma (2015) alongside Lily Tomlin, receiving praise for her performance as a teenager seeking her grandmother’s help.

Television Success

From 2015 to 2018, Garner played Kimberly Breland in the hit series The Americans, appearing in ten episodes across multiple seasons. She also appeared in other TV projects, including The Get Down and Girls.

However, it was her role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix series Ozark that propelled her to stardom. Starring alongside Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Garner’s portrayal of the tough yet vulnerable Ruth became a fan favorite. Her performance earned her three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Garner remained on Ozark until the series concluded in 2022, cementing her status as one of television’s most celebrated talents.

Other Notable Roles

In addition to Ozark, Garner took on diverse roles in both television and film. She appeared in the mini-series Waco (2018), Maniac (2018), and the true crime series Dirty John (2018-2019). Her performance in the independent drama The Assistant (2019), which explored the dynamics of the #MeToo movement, was lauded by critics and earned her a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award.

In 2022, Garner starred as Anna Delvey in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, based on the real-life story of a notorious con artist. The show, created by Shonda Rhimes, earned Garner nominations for a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Personal Life

In December 2019, Julia Garner married Mark Foster, the lead singer of the band Foster the People, at New York City Hall. The couple had been engaged for eight months before tying the knot. Garner continues to build her acting career while balancing her personal life.

Julia Garner Net Worth

Julia Garner net worth is $4 million.