Julia Michaels, an American singer and songwriter, has an impressive net worth of $12 million. Known for her powerful songwriting and soulful voice, Michaels first made her mark by writing hit songs for other artists before releasing her own Grammy-nominated single, “Issues,” in 2017. She has since released multiple EPs, including Nervous System (2017) and Inner Monologue Part 1 (2019), as well as her debut album, Not in Chronological Order (2021). Michaels has also collaborated with artists like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Keith Urban, further cementing her place in the music industry.

Julia Michaels Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth November 13, 1993 Place of Birth Davenport Nationality American Profession Singer and Songwriter

Early Life

Born Julia Carin Cavazos on November 13, 1993, in Davenport, Iowa, Michaels grew up in a creative family. Her father, Juan Manuel Cavazos, changed his name to John Michaels to pursue an acting career, while her older sister, Jaden, is also a singer-songwriter. The family later moved to Santa Clarita, California, where Julia developed a love for music at the age of 12. By 14, she was writing songs and collaborating with songwriter Joleen Belle on music for film and TV, including the theme for Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally.

Michaels’ professional breakthrough came when she teamed up with songwriter Lindy Robbins at 19, co-writing hit songs for Demi Lovato (Fire Starter) and Fifth Harmony (Miss Movin’ On). At 16, she began working in the Hollywood Pop Circuits and later met her long-time songwriting partner Justin Tranter, with whom she created chart-topping hits.

Career

Michaels released her first EP, Julia Michaels, in 2010, followed by Futuristic in 2012. However, it was her 2017 debut single, Issues, that catapulted her into the spotlight. The track, which Michaels kept for herself despite interest from other artists, went Platinum in over a dozen countries. It also earned her two Grammy nominations: Song of the Year and Best New Artist in 2018.

Her third EP, Nervous System, was released in 2017, peaking at #48 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and reaching Gold status in Canada. Michaels gained further recognition as the opening act for Shawn Mendes on his Illuminate World Tour.

Over the years, Michaels has written hit songs for major artists, including Justin Bieber (Sorry), Shawn Mendes (Nervous), and Christina Aguilera (Right Moves). She has also been featured on popular tracks such as Kygo’s Carry Me, Clean Bandit’s I Miss You, and Keith Urban’s Coming Home.

Notable Collaborations

In addition to her own music, Julia Michaels has contributed to various collaborations and soundtracks. In 2018, her song Heaven was featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, and she teamed up with Noah Kahan on Hurt Somebody, which achieved Platinum status in Australia. Michaels also co-wrote and performed If the World Was Ending with JP Saxe, earning them a Grammy nomination in 2021.

Michaels released her debut studio album, Not in Chronological Order, in 2021, which includes the hit singles Lie Like This and All Your Exes. The album charted on the U.S. Billboard 200 and received praise for its vulnerability and raw emotion.

In 2022, Michaels earned her fourth Grammy nomination for Album of the Year, having co-written the song Cheat Code for H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind.

Julia Michaels Relationships

Julia Michaels has had high-profile relationships with fellow musicians. She briefly dated Lauv in 2018 after collaborating on the song There’s No Way. In 2019, Michaels began a relationship with Canadian artist JP Saxe after working together on If the World Was Ending. The couple split in mid-2022 after three years together.

Julia Michaels Awards

Julia Michaels has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations throughout her career. Her four Grammy nominations include Song of the Year for Issues and If the World Was Ending, and Album of the Year for her work on H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind. She has also won 11 BMI Pop Awards, an ASCAP Pop Music Award, and an American Music Award for New Artist of the Year in 2017. Michaels’ achievements reflect her impact as both a singer and songwriter.

Real Estate

In 2022, Julia Michaels expanded her real estate portfolio by purchasing a $5.5 million mansion in Encino, California. She also owns a home in Los Angeles and a 30-acre ranch in Tennessee, demonstrating her success and financial acumen.

Julia Michaels net worth is $12 million.