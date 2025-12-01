Julian Champagnie Siblings: Meet Jaylen and Justin John Champagnie

Julian Kymani Champagnie, born on June 29, 2001, in Staten Island, New York, is an American professional basketball player known for his versatility as a forward in the National Basketball Association.

He grew up in the Kensington neighborhood of Brooklyn, where he developed a passion for basketball amid a competitive family environment.

Of Jamaican descent, he attended Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, honing his skills alongside close relatives who shared his athletic drive.

Champagnie’s journey to the NBA has been marked by resilience, transitioning from a standout college career at St. John’s University to earning a roster spot with the San Antonio Spurs as an undrafted free agent.

Julian’s identical twin brother, Justin John Champagnie, born just 11 minutes earlier on the same day, stands as his closest counterpart in both life and sport.

Justin, also 6 feet 6 inches tall and playing as a small forward, carved a parallel path to the NBA, currently suiting up for the Washington Wizards after stints with teams like the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.

The twins’ bond is legendary; they dominated high school courts together at Bishop Loughlin, where their sibling rivalry fueled daily driveway battles that sharpened their edges.

Despite choosing separate colleges, Julian at St. John’s and Justin at the University of Pittsburgh, to foster individual growth, they remained inseparable off the court, reuniting during the pandemic and supporting each other’s drafts.

Their NBA milestone came on February 10, 2025, when they faced off for the first time as professionals, with Justin playfully taunting Julian after a three-pointer in a Spurs-Wizards matchup that highlighted their unbreakable fraternal intensity.

Adding depth to the Champagnie basketball dynasty is their younger brother, Jaylen Champagnie, who rounds out a trio of hoop dreams under the family roof.

Career

Champagnie’s professional odyssey began after a stellar three-year stint at St. John’s University, where he evolved from a promising freshman into a double-digit scorer and rebounder.

Undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, he quickly inked a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on June 24, 2022, shuttling between the NBA squad and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, where he showcased his scoring touch in limited action.

His tenure in Philly was brief; waived on February 14, 2023, after just two NBA games, Champagnie caught the eye of the San Antonio Spurs, who claimed him off waivers two days later and signed him to another two-way deal.

This move proved pivotal, as he transitioned to a more prominent role, appearing in 28 games during the 2022-23 season and averaging modest but promising stats.

By July 6, 2023, Champagnie had earned a standard NBA contract with the Spurs, solidifying his place on a rebuilding roster headlined by Victor Wembanyama.

The 2023-24 campaign marked his breakout, starting 59 of 74 games and averaging 7.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists over 22.7 minutes per contest, while shooting an efficient 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

His defensive energy and corner-three reliability made him a perfect complement to San Antonio’s young core.

Entering the 2024-25 season, Champagnie has elevated further, playing all 82 games and posting career averages of 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Recent performances underscore his growth: a 20-point, five-assist outing against the Atlanta Hawks, a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds versus the Portland Trail Blazers, and a rebounding clinic with 12 boards in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Accolades

At Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, Champagnie earned Third Team All-Catholic High School Athletic Association honors as a junior after averaging 15 points per game.

He then capped his senior year with First Team All-CHSAA AA recognition, posting 17.2 points en route to a state championship appearance.

These early nods foreshadowed his collegiate dominance at St. John’s, where he became a two-time All-Big East selection, first as a Second Team honoree in his sophomore year after leading the Red Storm in scoring at 19.2 points and rebounding at 6.7 per game.

He repeated the feat as a junior with 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and a league-second 1.9 steals.

In the NBA, Champagnie’s honors are more subtle but rooted in his undrafted grit and reliability.

He has no formal league awards yet, but his 59 starts in the 2023-24 season and full participation in 82 games the following year stand as testaments to his durability and trust from coaches.