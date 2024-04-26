Julianne Hough Siblings: A Look at the Dancer’s Close-Knit Family

Julianne Hough is a renowned American dancer, actress, and television personality, born on July 20, 1988, in Orem, Utah.

She gained fame as a two-time professional champion on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and later became a judge on the show.

Julianne is also a successful recording artist, having released music under the Mercury Nashville label.

She has made a significant impact in the film industry, starring in movies such as Burlesque, Footloose, Rock of Ages and Safe Haven, alongside notable actors like Cher, Tom Cruise, and Robert De Niro.

She has been nominated for several awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography and a Teen Choice Awards nomination for Choice Movie Breakout.

In addition to her professional achievements, Julianne is passionate about fitness and wellness, founding KINRGY, a dance-based fitness program that encourages self-expression and authenticity.

Siblings

Julianne is the youngest of five children in a Mormon family, with her father, Bruce Hough, being twice chairman of the Utah Republican Party and running for Utah’s 2nd congressional district in 2023.

Her brother, Derek Hough, is also a professional dancer.

Julianne and Derek gained fame as professional dancers on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, with Julianne winning two seasons and Derek winning six.

From 2014 to 2017, Julianne served as a permanent judge on the show, receiving three Primetime Emmy Award nominations and winning once in 2015 with Derek.

The Hough siblings include Sharee (born July 22, 1977), Marabeth (born November 26, 1980), Katherine (born June 9, 1982) and Derek (born May 17, 1985).

They have three stepsiblings from their mother’s remarriage to financial consultant Aaron Nelson.

While many of the Hough siblings have chosen careers outside of the entertainment industry, Sharee is a professional dancer and the founder of Houghwerks, a subscription-based online fitness program.

Career

Julianne is also involved in various philanthropic endeavors, including working with the Kind Campaign to empower girls and eradicate bullying.

Relationship history

Julianne’s relationship history includes several notable figures from the entertainment and sports worlds.

At the age of 18, she was engaged to Zack Wilson, a childhood friend, but they later postponed and eventually ended their relationship.

Julianne then dated country singer Chuck Wicks from 2008 to 2009, with their relationship unfolding during a tour with Brad Paisley.

In 2010, she was briefly linked to comedian Dane Cook, although the nature of their relationship was never confirmed.

Julianne’w most high-profile relationship was with TV personality Ryan Seacrest, which began in the summer of 2010 and lasted until 2013.

She was also linked to Academy Award-winning director Ari Sandel in 2013, but the details of their relationship remained largely private.

From 2013 to 2020, Julianne was married to NHL player Brooks Laich, with their relationship progressing from dating to an engagement in August 2015 and culminating in a wedding in July 2017.

During their marriage, Julianne revealed her sexuality to Laich, stating that she wasn’t straight.

The couple separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

In November 2021, Julianne was spotted with model Charlie Wilson, sparking rumors of a new relationship, but the nature of their connection was not clearly defined.

As of the latest updates, her relationship status appears to be single.