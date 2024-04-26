Joseph Fiennes Siblings: Inside the Fiennes Family Tree

Joseph Fiennes is an English actor born on May 27, 1970, in Salisbury, Wiltshire, England.

He has a reputation for being the “go-to actor for English cultural history”.

Joseph is known for his versatility and period pieces, with notable roles in Shakespeare in Love, Elizabeth, Enemy at the Gates, Luther and American Horror Story.

He has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy and has won several awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and a British Academy Film Award nomination.

Joseph is married to María Dolores Diéguez, a Swiss model of Spanish/Galician origin, and they have two daughters.

The family resides in Mallorca, Spain.

Joseph is also known for frequently playing characters who write and often playing Christian characters.

Siblings

Joseph is the youngest of six siblings.

His eldest brother is actor Ralph Fiennes, and his sisters include filmmakers Martha and Sophie Fiennes, and composer Magnus Fiennes.

Jacob Fiennes, Joseph’s twin brother, is a wildlife conservationist, and Michael Emery, their foster brother, is an archaeologist.

The Fiennes family is known for their contributions to the arts, with many of Joseph’s relatives working in creative fields.

Career

Joseph’s career spans film, stage, and television, with notable roles in Shakespeare in Love, Elizabeth, Enemy at the Gates, Luther and American Horror Story.

He is recognized for his versatility and period pieces, earning accolades like a Screen Actors Guild Award and a British Academy Film Award nomination.

Joseph has portrayed iconic figures like William Shakespeare and Commander Fred Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale.

His work also includes TV series like FlashForward, Camelot and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Awards

Joseph has received recognition for his work, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and a nomination for a British Academy Film Award.

His portrayal of William Shakespeare in Shakespeare in Love earned him a BAFTA Award nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

Additionally, Joseph’s performance as Commander Fred Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale garnered a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Personal life

Joseph is married to María Dolores Diéguez, a Swiss model of Spanish/Galician origin.

The couple has two daughters together, though specific details about them are not widely available in the public domain.

Joseph and Diéguez have been together for many years and are known for their commitment to their family.

They reside in Mallorca, Spain, where Fiennes has frequently appeared in local theater productions.