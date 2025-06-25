June 25 Protests: Former CJ Maraga Joins Protesters

Former Chief Justice David Maraga on Wednesday joined demonstrators in Nairobi’s Central Business District to mark the first anniversary of the June 25, 2024 protests when Gen Z protesters stormed Parliament.

Addressing the media, Maraga said he was walking with the demonstrators in defence of the constitution and human rights.

“We want the constitution to be respected. We want human life to have value, that’s why we are joining this procession. I can’t see any violence here, these people are peaceful,” he said.

The anniversary has seen tight security across Nairobi, with police sealing off roads leading to key government installations, including State House and Parliament. Officers rolled out razor wire on several roads and were deployed in large numbers near Parliament and State House to prevent unauthorized access.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen toured parts of the city on Wednesday morning accompanied by senior police commanders to assess the situation. He also visited the Inspector General’s office at Jogoo House.

Most businesses in the city remained closed out of fear of potential unrest. Nairobi County officials recalled some inspectorate staff to support security teams in managing the day.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Tuesday issued a stern warning to protesters, cautioning them against attempting to access protected areas such as Parliament and State House.

“Unauthorized persons must refrain from accessing protected areas, under the Protected Areas Act,” Kanja said.

He added that any attempt to breach these areas would be considered unlawful and would be dealt with firmly.

Kanja said the police would ensure public safety and protect both demonstrators and non-demonstrators during the day-long event.

“The National Police Service shall at all times lawfully and firmly prevent any breach of peace by any group or groups of persons acting contrary to the provisions of the law,” he said.