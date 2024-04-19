Jussie Smollett, the multifaceted American actor, singer, and photographer, possesses a net worth of $300,000. Best known for his prominent role in the television series “Empire,” Smollett’s career trajectory has been marked by both professional achievements and personal controversies.

Jussie Smollett Net Worth $300,000 Date of Birth June 21, 1982 Place of Birth Santa Rosa, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Photographer

Early Life

Born Justin Smollett on June 21, 1982, in Santa Rosa, California, he embarked on his career journey with early forays into modeling and acting. Smollett’s childhood experiences included appearances in notable films such as “The Mighty Ducks” and “North,” as well as a starring role alongside his siblings in the ABC sitcom “On Our Own.” After a hiatus from the spotlight, he returned to prominence with roles in “The Skinny” and guest appearances on television shows like “The Mindy Project” and “Revenge.”

Empire

Smollett’s career reached new heights with his portrayal of Jamal Lyon, a gay musician, on the Fox drama “Empire.” His captivating performance garnered widespread acclaim, and Smollett’s talents extended beyond acting to encompass a burgeoning musical career.

Also Read: Net Worth Of Jon Peters

He released his debut studio album, “Sum of My Music,” in 2018, showcasing his musical prowess and versatility.

The Chicago “Attack”

In January 2019, Smollett reported an alleged hate crime attack to the Chicago police, igniting a firestorm of media scrutiny and legal proceedings. Subsequent investigations revealed inconsistencies in Smollett’s account, leading to accusations of staging the incident. Despite initial charges being dropped, Smollett faced legal repercussions, including a felony charge for filing a false police report and a subsequent sentence of 150 days in jail, along with probation and restitution obligations.

Personal Life

Publicly coming out as gay in 2015, Smollett has navigated personal and professional challenges amidst public scrutiny. His real estate ventures include a Los Angeles home purchase in 2016, showcasing his investment interests beyond the entertainment realm.

Jussie Smollett Net Worth

Jussie Smollett net worth is $30,000.