Justin Hartley, the versatile American actor, writer, and director, boasts a net worth of $8 million. Renowned for his compelling performances on various television series and in films, Hartley has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Born on January 29, 1977, in Galesburg, Illinois, Hartley was raised in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park. He pursued his education at Carl Sandburg High School and later attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale before transferring to the University of Illinois Chicago.

Justin Hartley Career

Hartley’s journey in the entertainment realm commenced with his portrayal of Fox Crane on the soap opera “Passions” in 2002. He garnered widespread recognition for his portrayal of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on the CW series “Smallville.” His television endeavors also include roles in “Mistresses,” “The Young and the Restless,” and the critically acclaimed series “This Is Us,” where he played the role of Kevin Pearson. Notably, Hartley’s peak salary for “This Is Us” reached $250,000 per episode, reflecting his invaluable contributions to the show’s success.

Beyond the small screen, Hartley has left his mark on the silver screen with roles in films such as “Red Canyon,” “The Exchange,” and “The Noel Diary.” His diverse filmography showcases his versatility as an actor and underscores his commitment to exploring multifaceted characters across different genres.

Personal Life

Hartley’s personal life has been characterized by both triumphs and challenges. He was previously married to co-star Lindsay Korman and later wed realtor Chrishell Stause, with whom he shared real estate investments, including a lavish home in Encino, California.

Justin Hartley Net Worth

