Justin Timberlake Unveils New Single “Drown” From Upcoming Album

Justin Timberlake continues to fascinate fans with the anticipation of his upcoming album “Everything I Thought It Was” by dropping a tantalizing new single, “Drown.”
The release comes after the success of the lead single “Selfish,”
Co-written and co-produced by a team of talented collaborators including Louis Bell, Cirkut, Kenyon Dixon, Amy Allen, and Timberlake himself, “Drown” immerses listeners in its hypnotic instrumental, blending elements of pop and R&B seamlessly.
Timberlake navigates themes of heartbreak and introspection, singing: “Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried… You let me drown, you didn’t even try to save me.”
He teased the release of “Drown” on his Instagram page, sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the studio session where the track was crafted. The caption, “Drown 2/23,” built anticipation among fans.
The release of “Drown” marks Timberlake’s official follow-up to “Selfish,” which made waves with its debut at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Timberlake is gearing up for a headlining North American arena tour.
Starting from April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., Timberlake will grace major cities including Las Vegas, New York, and Atlanta, before concluding the tour on Nov. 20 at KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Ky.
Justin Timberlake – Drown Lyrics
Drown drown
Drown
Surface
Should’ve known your love was nothing but the surface
I’m in the deep end, I can’t fight the current
Trying to keep my head above it
And you been begging me to stay, to stay
And I been trying to be your wave, your wave
But it’s about to break ‘cause
You showed me exactly who you are
And I should’ve believed I
You left me all alone out in the dark
With all of your demons
Got caught up in the tide
Of all the tears you’ve cried
Yeah you know i was blinded by my heart
Sinking from the start
Should’ve never followed you this far
Now I’m in the deep end
And you let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
Heard about heartbreak with the moonlight
And how the pain just magnifies
I know exactly what it feels like
Yeah you do it to me every time
And if real love never dies
Why am I barely breathing?
Here on my own
Out in the deep end
Way down below
Way down below
Of all of your lies
And you keep begging me to stay
To stay
I’m out here trying to be your wave, your wave
But it’s about to break ‘cause
You showed me exactly who you are
And I should’ve believed it
You left me all alone out in the dark
With all of your demons
Got caught up in a tide, of all the tears you’ve cried
Yeah you know I was blinded by my heart
Sinking from the start
Should’ve never followed you this far
Now I’m in the deep end
And you let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
But sometimes, sometimes I
Sometimes I sit and fantasize, fantasize
Maybe sometime in another life
We could’ve got it right, got it right
Yeah
Maybe sometimes in another life
I see your face in a new light
And your eyes say I love you
And you been begging me to stay
To stay
I’m out here trying to be your wave, your wave
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
It’s about to break
It’s about to break
It’s about to break
Break, break, break, break, break
It’s about to break
