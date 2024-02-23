fbpx
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Justin Timberlake Unveils New Single “Drown” From Upcoming Album

    Andrew WalyaulaBy Updated:No Comments4 Mins Read
    Justin Timberlake – Drown Lyrics

    Justin Timberlake continues to fascinate fans with the anticipation of his upcoming album “Everything I Thought It Was” by dropping a tantalizing new single, “Drown.”

    The release comes after the success of the lead single “Selfish,”

    Co-written and co-produced by a team of talented collaborators including Louis Bell, Cirkut, Kenyon Dixon, Amy Allen, and Timberlake himself, “Drown” immerses listeners in its hypnotic instrumental, blending elements of pop and R&B seamlessly.

    Timberlake navigates themes of heartbreak and introspection, singing: “Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried… You let me drown, you didn’t even try to save me.”

    He teased the release of “Drown” on his Instagram page, sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the studio session where the track was crafted. The caption, “Drown 2/23,” built anticipation among fans.

    The release of “Drown” marks Timberlake’s official follow-up to “Selfish,” which made waves with its debut at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

    Also Read: Britney Spears Reveals Pregnancy And Abortion During Relationship With Justin Timberlake

    Timberlake is gearing up for a headlining North American arena tour.

    Starting from April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., Timberlake will grace major cities including Las Vegas, New York, and Atlanta, before concluding the tour on Nov. 20 at KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Ky.

    Justin Timberlake – Drown Lyrics

    Drown drown

    Drown

    Surface

    Should’ve known your love was nothing but the surface

    I’m in the deep end, I can’t fight the current

    Trying to keep my head above it

    And you been begging me to stay, to stay

    And I been trying to be your wave, your wave

    But it’s about to break ‘cause

    You showed me exactly who you are

    And I should’ve believed I

    You left me all alone out in the dark

    With all of your demons

    Got caught up in the tide

    Of all the tears you’ve cried

    Yeah you know i was blinded by my heart

    Sinking from the start

    Should’ve never followed you this far

    Now I’m in the deep end

    And you let me drown

    You didn’t even try to save me

    Heard about heartbreak with the moonlight

    And how the pain just magnifies

    I know exactly what it feels like

    Yeah you do it to me every time

    And if real love never dies

    Why am I barely breathing?

    Here on my own

    Out in the deep end

    Way down below

    Way down below

    Of all of your lies

    And you keep begging me to stay

    To stay

    I’m out here trying to be your wave, your wave

    But it’s about to break ‘cause

    You showed me exactly who you are

    And I should’ve believed it

    You left me all alone out in the dark

    With all of your demons

    Got caught up in a tide, of all the tears you’ve cried

    Yeah you know I was blinded by my heart

    Sinking from the start

    Should’ve never followed you this far

    Now I’m in the deep end

    And you let me drown

    You didn’t even try to save me

    You let me drown

    You didn’t even try to save me

    But sometimes, sometimes I

    Sometimes I sit and fantasize, fantasize

    Maybe sometime in another life

    We could’ve got it right, got it right

    Yeah

    Maybe sometimes in another life

    I see your face in a new light

    And your eyes say I love you

    And you been begging me to stay

    To stay

    I’m out here trying to be your wave, your wave

    You let me drown

    You didn’t even try to save me

    You let me drown

    You didn’t even try to save me

    You let me drown

    You didn’t even try to save me

    You let me drown

    You didn’t even try to save me

    It’s about to break

    It’s about to break

    It’s about to break

    Break, break, break, break, break

    It’s about to break

    Drown, drown, drown

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Ruto Rocks a Sh1.9 Million Fredo Ferrucci Leather Jacket as Tough Economy Bites

    Justin Timberlake Unveils New Single "Drown" From Upcoming Album

     
    Selena Gomez Releases New Single “Love On” Amid Busy Schedule

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X