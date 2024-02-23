Justin Timberlake Unveils New Single “Drown” From Upcoming Album

Justin Timberlake continues to fascinate fans with the anticipation of his upcoming album “Everything I Thought It Was” by dropping a tantalizing new single, “Drown.”

The release comes after the success of the lead single “Selfish,”

Co-written and co-produced by a team of talented collaborators including Louis Bell, Cirkut, Kenyon Dixon, Amy Allen, and Timberlake himself, “Drown” immerses listeners in its hypnotic instrumental, blending elements of pop and R&B seamlessly.

Timberlake navigates themes of heartbreak and introspection, singing: “Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried… You let me drown, you didn’t even try to save me.”

He teased the release of “Drown” on his Instagram page, sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the studio session where the track was crafted. The caption, “Drown 2/23,” built anticipation among fans.

The release of “Drown” marks Timberlake’s official follow-up to “Selfish,” which made waves with its debut at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Also Read: Britney Spears Reveals Pregnancy And Abortion During Relationship With Justin Timberlake

Timberlake is gearing up for a headlining North American arena tour.

Starting from April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., Timberlake will grace major cities including Las Vegas, New York, and Atlanta, before concluding the tour on Nov. 20 at KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Ky.

Justin Timberlake – Drown Lyrics

Drown drown

Drown

Surface

Should’ve known your love was nothing but the surface

I’m in the deep end, I can’t fight the current

Trying to keep my head above it

And you been begging me to stay, to stay

And I been trying to be your wave, your wave

But it’s about to break ‘cause

You showed me exactly who you are

And I should’ve believed I

You left me all alone out in the dark

With all of your demons

Got caught up in the tide

Of all the tears you’ve cried

Yeah you know i was blinded by my heart

Sinking from the start

Should’ve never followed you this far

Now I’m in the deep end

And you let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

Heard about heartbreak with the moonlight

And how the pain just magnifies

I know exactly what it feels like

Yeah you do it to me every time

And if real love never dies

Why am I barely breathing?

Here on my own

Out in the deep end

Way down below

Way down below

Of all of your lies

And you keep begging me to stay

To stay

I’m out here trying to be your wave, your wave

But it’s about to break ‘cause

You showed me exactly who you are

And I should’ve believed it

You left me all alone out in the dark

With all of your demons

Got caught up in a tide, of all the tears you’ve cried

Yeah you know I was blinded by my heart

Sinking from the start

Should’ve never followed you this far

Now I’m in the deep end

And you let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

But sometimes, sometimes I

Sometimes I sit and fantasize, fantasize

Maybe sometime in another life

We could’ve got it right, got it right

Yeah

Maybe sometimes in another life

I see your face in a new light

And your eyes say I love you

And you been begging me to stay

To stay

I’m out here trying to be your wave, your wave

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

It’s about to break

It’s about to break

It’s about to break

Break, break, break, break, break

It’s about to break

Drown, drown, drown