Justin Timberlake Set To Plead Guilty To Driving While Impaired In New York

Singer and performer Justin Timberlake is expected to plead guilty to a charge of driving while impaired (DWI) in Suffolk County, New York, according to a source familiar with the case.

This agreement with prosecutors will result in the dismissal of a more serious charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

As part of the deal, Timberlake will likely face a fine, though the exact amount has yet to be determined.

The judge overseeing the case will need to approve the plea agreement during a hearing scheduled for Friday morning, which Timberlake is expected to attend.

Additional penalties may be imposed by the court, depending on the judge’s ruling.

Originally, Timberlake pleaded not guilty to the DWI charge, which was classified as a misdemeanor, back in August.

If convicted, the singer could have faced up to one year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

In New York, a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of more than .05% is considered legal evidence of impairment, while a BAC of .08% or higher is classified as intoxication, according to the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

Timberlake was arrested in June after police reported that he left a bar in Sag Harbor after midnight, driving his BMW down Main Street.

Officers said he failed to stop at a stop sign and did not stay within his lane. According to the police report, Timberlake also failed a field sobriety test and refused multiple requests to take a breathalyzer test, stating, “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.”

His lawyer previously contested the arrest at a hearing in July, claiming that Timberlake was not intoxicated and should not have been taken into custody.

Timberlake has been performing on his “Forget Tomorrow Tour” this summer and is set to perform next in New Jersey on September 28.