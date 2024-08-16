KAA Says Measures in Place to Ensure Seamless Airport Operations Amid Ongoing Negotiations

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced that contingency plans are in place to ensure smooth airport operations amid ongoing discussions to prevent a workers’ strike scheduled for Monday.

In a press release on Friday, KAA reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high service standards, even in the event of the strike.

“In preparation for the potential strike action scheduled for Monday, August 19, 2024, the authority has put necessary contingency measures in place to ensure that airport operations continue without any disruptions,” the statement read.

The dispute arises from the proposed leasing of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to a private operator.

On August 11, the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) issued a seven-day strike notice to KAA.

The union’s main concern is the proposed public-private partnership with the Indian firm Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

“On Monday we will be serving KAA and all organizations within the aviation sector on strike notice. Last week we gave the government seven days to meet our demands. We don’t intend to launch a strike on Monday. But we will pull our members out of work for purposes of delivering the strike notice,” said KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema.

He criticized the government for allegedly failing to comply with legal requirements for public participation and excluding union members, whom he described as key stakeholders.

The union’s demands include halting the privatization of JKIA and making management changes at both KAA and Kenya Airways.

Ndiema also voiced concerns that Adani’s plans to privatize the airport could result in job losses, alleging that the company intends to downsize the workforce.

This development comes on the heels of earlier protests against the proposed deal.

On July 23, demonstrators organized an “Occupy JKIA” protest in response to public outcry over the perceived sale of the airport to the Indian company.

The government has sought to reassure the public, stating that the public-private partnership is intended to modernize the airport, improve the passenger experience, and increase traffic.

KAA, however, indicated that negotiations between the Ministry of Roads and Transport, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, KAA Management, and KAWU are ongoing, with the aim of reaching an agreement before the scheduled strike action.