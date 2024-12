President William Ruto has reshuffled his cabinet, again.

The head of state has moved Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen to the Interior docket.

Murkomen will be replaced by Salim Mvurya.

Former Health CS in retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, Mutahi Kagwe is the new CS for Agriculture.

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo is the CS for ICT while Lee Kinyanjui lands the Trade CS role.

More follows