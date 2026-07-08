Kagwe warns antimicrobial resistance could lock Kenya out of global meat markets

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned that the growing misuse of veterinary medicines is fueling antimicrobial resistance (AMR), posing a major threat to public health and risking Kenya’s access to lucrative international meat markets.

Speaking at the opening of the Kenya Meat Conference 2026 in Nyeri, Kagwe said antimicrobial resistance has evolved from a veterinary concern into a national economic, food security and public health challenge.

He cited global estimates linking AMR to about 5.5 million deaths annually, noting that Kenya is among the countries significantly affected.

“If left unchecked, antimicrobial resistance threatens not only human health but also Kenya’s livestock exports,” Kagwe said.

He warned that international buyers are increasingly demanding proof of responsible veterinary drug use and testing imported animal products for antimicrobial residues.

“A single failure can close markets, destroy years of negotiations and damage the reputation of an entire country,” he said.

To address the challenge, Kagwe announced plans to strengthen the Kenya Veterinary Board and the Veterinary Medicines Directorate to ensure veterinary medicines are used only under the supervision of licensed professionals.

“Responsible use of veterinary medicines is becoming a passport to international markets,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said AMR should now be treated as a national security, food security, public health and economic competitiveness issue requiring coordinated action across government and the livestock sector.

His remarks come as the government seeks to position Kenya as one of Africa’s leading exporters of premium livestock and meat products under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Kagwe said the government aims to increase livestock’s contribution to Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product from the current 12 percent to 20 percent while raising annual meat production from 527,200 metric tonnes recorded in 2022 to nearly 990,000 metric tonnes by 2028. The expansion is expected to generate about KSh450 billion annually.

He noted that buyers in international markets now demand more than quality meat.

“They purchase trust,” he said. “That trust must now become Kenya’s greatest export.”

To meet global standards, the government is implementing wide-ranging reforms including digitisation of livestock systems, stronger veterinary regulation and stricter compliance measures to guarantee food safety from farm to fork.

Kagwe said the National Livestock Vaccination Programme remains central to efforts to control trade-sensitive animal diseases that have historically limited Kenya’s access to export markets.

He also announced increased investment in the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (KEVEVAPI), which is expected to raise annual vaccine production from about 45 million doses to more than 70 million doses, reducing reliance on imported vaccines.

The government is also accelerating the rollout of the Livestock Identification and Traceability System (LITS) and the Animal Identification and Traceability System (ANITRAC) to enable every animal to be tracked throughout the production chain.

“The modern consumer wants to know where the animal was born, where it grazed, which veterinary officer treated it, which medicines it received, which abattoir processed it and which laboratory certified it. That level of transparency is no longer optional. It is becoming the global standard,” Kagwe said.

The Cabinet Secretary also launched a strong attack on illegal donkey slaughter syndicates, describing them as criminal enterprises that threaten public health and undermine Kenya’s export ambitions.

He cited research showing that Kenya lost more than 301,000 donkeys between 2016 and 2018—about 15 percent of the national donkey population—due to demand for donkey skins destined for the international ejiao market.

Although commercial donkey slaughter was banned in 2020, Kagwe said intelligence reports indicate that more than 700 donkeys continue to be illegally slaughtered every month, with some of the meat allegedly entering formal supply chains disguised as beef.

He warned that the illegal trade exposes consumers to zoonotic diseases such as anthrax and brucellosis while hurting legitimate livestock farmers and exporters.

“This is no longer merely an issue of animal welfare. It is a food safety emergency, a public health emergency, economic sabotage and an attack on Kenya’s international reputation,” he said.

Kagwe said he has directed his ministry to develop tougher legal and policy measures to dismantle illegal donkey slaughter networks and warned that those involved in livestock theft, meat adulteration and illegal slaughter would face severe legal action.

On value addition, the Cabinet Secretary urged Kenya to shift from exporting raw livestock to producing higher-value meat products through modern processing, branding and certification.

He said the government is partnering with county governments and private investors to modernise meat processing infrastructure, targeting slaughter facilities capable of handling about 384,000 animals annually for both domestic and export markets.

Kagwe also called on financial institutions to develop livestock-specific financing products that reflect biological production cycles, climate risks and export realities.

“Our ambition is not simply to export more meat. It is to export confidence, quality and integrity. When buyers anywhere in the world see the words ‘Product of Kenya,’ they should immediately associate them with safe, traceable, high-quality products that meet the highest international standards,” he said.

The two-day Kenya Meat Conference has brought together government officials, county leaders, researchers, development partners, financial institutions and private sector players to chart the future of Kenya’s livestock and meat industry.

Among those attending are Livestock Development Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, ASAL Counties Forum Chairperson and Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, chief executives of livestock sector agencies, researchers and representatives from county governments and the private sector.