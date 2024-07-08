Kaitlin Olson Net Worth

Kaitlin Olson, an American actress, producer, and comedian, has a net worth of $50 million. This net worth is a combined total with her husband, Rob McElhenney, who is also a star on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Early Life

Kaitlin Willow Olson was born on August 18, 1975, in Portland, Oregon. Her father, Donald Lee Olson, was a publisher, and her mother, Melinda Leora, was a nurse. Raised in Spokane, Washington, and Vashon Island, Washington, her family relocated back to the Portland area when she was eight years old, and she grew up on a farm in Tualatin. Olson graduated from Tigard High School in 1993 and continued her education at the University of Oregon, where she studied theater. She graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor’s degree in theater arts and then moved to Los Angeles to pursue a professional acting career.

Kaitlin Olson Career

In Los Angeles, Olson joined the improvisational group The Groundlings and went on several USO tours to locations like Bosnia, Kosovo, and Norway. She landed several guest appearances on TV shows such as “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (2000-2020), “The Drew Carey Show” (2002-2004), “Punk’d” (2003), and “George Lopez” (2004). Olson also had minor appearances in films like “Eyes to Heaven” (2000), “Coyote Ugly” (2000), and the short films “Fugly” (2001) and “Scapegoats” (2003).

In 2005, Olson landed the role of Deandra “Sweet Dee” Reynolds in the FX sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The show follows the lives of a group of friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia. Her co-stars include her husband Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito. As of the release of its 15th season, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” became the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history. The show was renewed through season 18 in late 2020.

Other Projects

Outside of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Olson has worked on many other projects. She voiced Ethel in season one of the Comedy Central animated series “Brickleberry,” Destiny in the Walt Disney animated film “Finding Dory” (2016), and roles in “Escape from Planet Earth” (2013). She also had guest appearances on popular animated shows “Bob’s Burgers” (2015-2019) and “The Simpsons” (2016). Additionally, Olson starred in the Fox sitcom “The Mick” from 2017 to 2018, where she also served as an executive producer.

Olson’s other television appearances include “New Girl” (2014-2015), “Flipped” (2020), “Space Force” (2020), and “Hacks” (2021–present). Her film roles include “Leap Year” (2010), “Held Up” (2010), “The Heat” (2013), “Vacation” (2015), and “Arizona” (2018).

Other Ventures

In 2009, Olson and her husband purchased Skinner’s bar in Philadelphia, which they renamed “Mac’s Tavern.”

Personal Life

Kaitlin Olson married Rob McElhenney in September 2008. They had been secretly dating since the second season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The couple has two sons: Axel Lee (born 2010) and Leo Grey (born 2012).

Real Estate

In 2008, Olson and McElhenney paid $2.1 million for a new four-bedroom home in Sherman Oaks, California, which they sold in November 2018 for $2.5 million.

