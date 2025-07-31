Kaitlyn Dever Siblings: Get to Know Mady and Jane

Kaitlyn Dever is an American actress born on December 21, 1996, in Phoenix, Arizona, to parents Kathy and Tim Dever.

From a young age, she showed a keen interest in the performing arts, nurtured by her family’s move to Dallas, Texas, where she enrolled at the Dallas Young Actors Studio.

Dever’s career has since skyrocketed, earning her critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase for her ability to portray complex characters across film, television, and even voice acting in video games.

Beyond acting, she is also part of the musical duo Devers, formerly known as Beulahbelle, alongside her sister Mady, showcasing her multifaceted talents.

Kaitlyn shares a close bond with her two sisters, Mady and Jane, who are integral parts of her personal life.

Mady Dever, the older sister, is a multi-talented entertainer who has pursued acting, directing, and composing.

A screenwriting student at Chapman University, Mady has made her mark with projects such as composing the soundtrack for Bad Boy and acting in Finish Line.

Together with Kaitlyn, Mady formed the musical duo Beulahbelle, a name inspired by a family connection, and the sisters have performed original songs since their pre-teen years.

Their performances, including a notable appearance at NFWW in 2017, highlight their shared passion for music and storytelling.

Jane Dever, the younger sister, maintains a lower public profile, with little information available about her personal or professional endeavors.

Dever’s acting career began in 2009 with her debut role as Gwen Thompson in An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong and a part in the television series Make It or Break It.

Her breakthrough came in 2011 when she landed the recurring role of Loretta McCready in the FX series Justified, earning critical praise for her performance.

That same year, she joined the cast of the sitcom Last Man Standing as Eve Baxter, a role she played for a decade, transitioning to a recurring character in later seasons to pursue other projects.

Dever’s film career flourished with roles in Short Term 12 (2013), a critically acclaimed drama where she starred alongside Brie Larson, and Booksmart (2019), a teen comedy directed by Olivia Wilde that showcased her comedic chops opposite Beanie Feldstein.

Her television work includes standout performances in Unbelievable (2019), where she portrayed a sexual assault survivor, and Dopesick (2021), tackling the opioid crisis.

Dever also voiced Cassie Drake in the video game Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016) and starred in films like Detroit (2017), Beautiful Boy (2018), Rosaline (2022), and No One Will Save You (2023), where her near-dialogue-free performance was lauded for its emotional depth.

Her recent roles include the series Apple Cider Vinegar (2025) and The Last of Us (2025–present), cementing her status as a versatile actress capable of navigating diverse genres.

In 2012, Dever received three nominations at the 33rd Young Artist Awards for her roles in Bad Teacher, Last Man Standing, and Justified, marking her as a rising talent.

Her portrayal in Unbelievable earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film, along with nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries, the BAFTA Rising Star Award, and the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Drama.

For her role as Betsy Mallum in Dopesick, Dever secured another Golden Globe nomination and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

Her work in The Last of Us also earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination, reflecting her ability to deliver powerful performances across platforms.

Additionally, Dever’s role in Short Term 12 contributed to the film’s Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award wins at SXSW 2013, and she was named Summer 2013’s indie “It” girl, highlighting her breakout status.

Her inclusion in Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch and Forbes’ 2021 “30 Under 30” list in the Hollywood & Entertainment category further underscores her growing influence in the industry.