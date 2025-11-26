Kakamega Senator Khalwale’s security withdrawn

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said on Wednesday that the government had withdrawn his security detail due to political differences.

Addressing the press in Kakamega town, Khalwale stated that his six bodyguards were ordered to leave without any prior notice.

Khalwale, who is also the Senate Majority Whip, said he remained calm.

“Our citizens are ready to exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation. Even though my security detail was unexpectedly withdrawn, I still believe that Malava will come through with a strong victory,” he said.

He called on state agencies involved in the electoral process to ensure that the polls remain peaceful and transparent.

“Let’s allow the will of the people to shine through,” he said, adding that elections naturally produce winners and losers and urging authorities not to “resort to desperate measures.”

“I have been given six police officers as per my office. Where are they? What are you planning to do?” he posed.

“We are not violent people. If there are any incidences of violence, it’s because we are refusing to be intimidated in front of our wives and children,” he said.

Khalwale also cautioned young people, whom he alleged had been brought in from outside Kakamega, saying they could unknowingly put themselves in danger.

This comes just hours after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya also said his security was withdrawn. No explanation was given.

However, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed suggestions of political targeting.

He confirmed that the security details of Governor Natembeya and several other VIPs had been withdrawn, saying the move was based on a National Police Service (NPS) report.

Speaking during a briefing in Kasipul on Wednesday, Murkomen said the withdrawals followed concerns raised by the police regarding the conduct of some officers attached to VIPs.

“Any security measure taken by the National Police Service is to avoid crisis. If a police officer attached to a VIP is walking and working with goons, the best thing is to remove them,” he said.

“In any case, there is no boss tomorrow. The people are the bosses, and they are going to elect their boss.”

Murkomen said the withdrawals were temporary and would remain in place pending investigations into the conduct of the officers and the VIPs they were assigned to protect.

Natembeya demanded his security to be reinstated.

“Today, my security detail was withdrawn without any notice or lawful justification.

This action violates the National Police Service Act, Sections 30 and 31, which obligate the Inspector-General to provide security to State officers whose roles and public engagements expose them to heightened risk.”

“There is no court order, no disciplinary communication, and no official explanation for this decision. It not only endangers my safety but also interferes with the smooth execution of county duties,” he said.

“I call upon the National Police Service to immediately reinstate my security and adhere to the constitutional standards of fairness, professionalism, and respect for the law.”

Khalwale alleged that the government is plotting to intimidate opposition leaders ahead of Thursday’s by-elections.

The security withdrawal follows cases of violence in the area.

On Saturday, November 22, armed goons ambushed Governor Natembeya at Chwele Ward in Kabuchai, Bungoma County.

The said goons also attacked Kabuchai Member of Parliament Majimbo Kalasinga’s residence.

Viral images and video showed Natembeya’s vehicles destroyed, with the county boss alleging that he was shot at several times after the goons stormed the rally.

He would then link the chaos to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, his political rival.