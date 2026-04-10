Kakamega Woman Rep sues bloggers over publication of information on social media

Kakamega County Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda Bushihile has moved to the Milimani Magistrate’s Court seeking urgent orders to restrain eight individuals from publishing what she describes as false and defamatory content about her on social media.

In an application filed under a certificate of urgency through her lawyer Danstan Omari, the legislator accuses the respondents of spreading allegations portraying her as an alcohol abuser and linking her to alleged exploitative conduct with young men at Amanda Resort in Kakamega County.

The eight respondents named in the suit are Fabian Musamia, Peter Angatia, Joel Eshkumo, Dennis Weche, Dan Makori Kibwage, Janet Wasike, Melisa Awuor, and Tariq Shitiabai.

Court documents indicate that on April 7, Tariq Shitiabai, allegedly posted a video on Facebook later shared on Janet Wasike’s page claiming the alleged incident took place in Room 21 at the resort.

However, the management of Amanda Resort has since publicly dismissed the claims, stating that no such room exists within the facility.

In the application, Bushihile argues that the publications are “entirely false, scandalous and gravely injurious,” adding that they have exposed her to widespread public ridicule and damaged her reputation.

Her lawyer further contends that the continued circulation of the content online is causing “irreversible and compounding harm,” necessitating urgent court intervention.

Bushihile is now seeking a temporary injunction to bar the respondents from publishing or sharing any further defamatory statements, as well as a mandatory order compelling them to delete all existing posts.

She is also wants the court to compel the respondents to issue a public apology and retraction, grant a permanent injunction against future defamatory publications, and award her sh10 million in general damages for libel and slander.

In her court filings, the legislator describes herself as a law-abiding citizen and dedicated public servant who has represented Kakamega County in the National Assembly since her election in 2022.