    Kalonzo Appoints Zein Abubakar To Lead Presidential Secretariat Ahead Of 2027 Polls

    officer guarding kalonzo home dies by suicide
    Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [COURTESY]

    Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has appointed Zein Abubakar to head his Presidential Secretariat in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

    In a statement released on Monday, December 30, Kalonzo revealed that Abubakar had already been leading the secretariat for six months. He praised Abubakar as a dedicated and experienced leader whose expertise would help secure victory in the upcoming elections.

    “I wish to thank Hon. Zein Abubakar for accepting to lead my Presidential Secretariat for the last six months. His rich and prolific academic background combined with years of activism has already enriched our growing People’s Team,” Kalonzo stated.

    He added that in the coming months, additional members of the team would be unveiled to strengthen efforts to restore constitutional democracy and challenge what he described as authoritarian governance.

    In the same statement, Kalonzo proposed Philip Kisia as the new Executive Director of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, a position currently held by Raphael Tuju.

    Kalonzo also reiterated his commitment to opposing government policies, which he accused of burdening Kenyans.

    “While we have lost two precious years under this KK dictatorship, 2025 will not follow a similar path. We will not allow it,” he said.

     

