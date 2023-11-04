Kalonzo Demands Explanation Over Exaggerated Salaries by National Treasury

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has demanded an explanation into the alleged exaggeration of salaries by the National Treasury.

Earlier this week, Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o told the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) that the Treasury had budgeted three times what she gets paid.

Ms Nyakang’o claimed that it was not only her salary that had been exaggerated.

“Exaggerations are in the national treasury and let me just give one example, when I was doing the budget for consolidated funds services, this is where my salary is paid from, I found out my salary was budgeted at three times what I’m paid,” Nyakang’o said.

“I’m the only state officer in my institution, so there is nothing like confusion there, I’m all alone. I asked why the budget is showing three times what my annual salary is, and it was like that for all state officers. I have not received an explanation to date.”

Kalonzo on Saturday said Kenyans are waiting for an explanation from the Prof Njuguna Ndung’u-led ministry.

“The other day we called experts and a lady came whom I was seeing for the first time. I used to hear that she was the one approving the release of government funds. She talked like an expert, she had tabulations, figures and expert opinion,” he said.

“She said until now she has not received an explanation why her salary as a state officer has been tripled. We are waiting for an explanation.”

The former vice president called on legislators that belong to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party to fight for the interests of the common Kenyan.

“Stand up with all the authority and mandate given to you by the people of Kenya and the constituency, don’t let down. Fight and protect their rights.”