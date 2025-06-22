Kalonzo Issues Guidelines For June 25 Protests

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has issued a call to all Kenyans to peacefully honour the lives lost during recent protests by taking part in nationwide flower-laying ceremonies on June 25.

Speaking ahead of the planned demonstrations, Kalonzo urged citizens to turn the day into a solemn moment of national reflection and unity.

“Come out and lay flowers for our young patriots who paid the ultimate price for a better Kenya. Their sacrifice must never be forgotten or diminished. Their blood must not be in vain,” he said.

He called for June 25 to be recognised as “Gen Z Revolution Day”, saying the young lives lost stood for ideals that go beyond politics.

“Months ago, I called for this day to be recognised — not for political mileage, not for attention — but because it is the right thing to do. These young Kenyans died for principles bigger than any of us.”

Police authorities have promised to ensure public safety during the Wednesday protests. Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Sedah said security arrangements were in place to guarantee the safety of all participants and bystanders.

“We will provide enough and good security for all Kenyans to ensure that every person who is going to participate or be affected by the protests will be safe,” said Sedah.

He acknowledged receipt of an official notice from a group of activists about their intention to stage a protest in the city. While emphasising the right to demonstrate, Sedah urged protestors to keep the demonstrations peaceful and avoid disrupting business activities in Nairobi’s central business district.

“We are looking more uncivilised when we start converging, and then as we continue, it turns violent. It beats the logic of conducting the protests. And this is what is making the situation now become worse,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya has distanced itself from the protests, calling on its members to avoid being dragged into political disputes. In a statement released on June 20, the association urged participants to keep the protests peaceful and lawful.

“We have seen the threats of chaos. We’ve heard the calls for protests and riots on 25th June. But we say this clearly: We are not part of that destruction. We are not tools for political games. We are hustlers, and we ride for peace, dignity, and survival.”

The association noted that their members often suffer losses when protests turn violent, with damaged motorcycles and injuries being common.

“We urge the Government: protect our roads, protect our bikes, protect our lives. We are not looking for favours, we’re asking for fairness.”

While supporting the right to protest under Article 37 of the Constitution, the association stressed that it should remain peaceful.

“We believe in the right to assemble and protest. But only if it is peaceable and unarmed. No stone, no fire, no looting. Because once violence starts, the Constitution walks away. And so do we.”

The group also warned those planning to use boda boda riders for unlawful activities during the protests.

“To those planning to disrupt our routes and risk our safety: you don’t speak for us. Don’t hide your chaos behind our helmets,” the statement read.

“Boda boda riders have built a name in this country. We help emergency cases, support families, and move the economy. We will not be reduced to pawns in someone else’s war.”