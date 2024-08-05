Kamala Harris Narrowing Down Vice Presidential Pick

Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, is in the final stages of selecting her vice presidential running mate. According to sources, Harris has narrowed her options to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The announcement of her choice is expected by Tuesday, before her scheduled public appearance with her running mate at Temple University in Philadelphia.

The decision follows a rigorous vetting process that included interviews with three top candidates: Walz, Shapiro, and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona. Kelly’s recent social media post, which he later modified, led to speculation about his withdrawal from consideration. His spokesman downplayed the situation, stating that the post was simply about his current role as an Arizona senator.

Harris’s campaign is set to kick off a five-day, seven-city tour of battleground states to promote her candidacy. The tour will include stops in Philadelphia, Eau Claire, Detroit, Durham, Savannah, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, featuring rallies at various locations such as college campuses and union halls.

The selection of a running mate is a critical decision for Harris as she prepares to challenge Republican nominee Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick, U.S. Senator JD Vance, in the November 5 election. The shortlist of candidates all have a record of appealing to rural, white, or independent voters.

The Harris campaign has also launched the “Republicans for Harris” program to attract Republican voters and has received endorsements from former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye. The campaign continues to garner support, including a recent endorsement from the hospitality workers union.

Harris’s decision will be announced via social media, with her campaign officials coordinating the release. The vice presidential pick will play a significant role in shaping her campaign strategy as she moves forward in the election race.

Via USAToday