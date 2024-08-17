Kane Scores as Kompany Starts Bayern Reign with Win

Harry Kane was on the scoresheet as Bayern Munich thrashed second-division Ulm in the German Cup in manager Vincent Kompany’s first match in charge.

England captain Kane made it 4-0 to Bayern late on after two first-half goals from Thomas Muller and a late strike from Kingsley Coman, which ex-Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise assisted.

Kompany left Burnley for Bayern in the summer after the German side suffered their first trophyless campaign since 2012.

Twenty-time winners Bayern have failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the German Cup since winning the treble in 2019-20.

Ulm were promoted to the second division last season for the first time in 23 years.

Elsewhere, Paris St-Germain thrashed Le Havre in their first competitive match since talisman Kylian Mbappe moved to Real Madrid.

Forward Lee Kang-in scored inside the first three minutes to give the defending champions an ideal start to their Ligue 1 opener.

Gautier Lloris equalised in Normandy just after half-time, but late goals from Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and a Randal Kolo Muani penalty gave the visitors a comfortable win.

Mbappe, PSG’s record goalscorer with 244 goals, moved to Real Madrid on a five-year deal in the summer after his contract with the French club ended.