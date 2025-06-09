Kanja orders suspension of top cops at Central over death of Albert Ojwang

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Sunday ordered the suspension of top police officers at the Central Police Station following the death of a suspect in the cells.

This followed public pressure for accountability on the tragic death of Albert Ojwang while in police custody at Central Police Station, Nairobi.

Kanja said the move is to ensure a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

He ordered the interdiction with immediate effect the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Central Police Station, the Duty Officer on duty during the night in question, the Cell Sentry on duty at the time and all officers who were on duty at the Report Office that night.

Also targeted was any other officer found to have been on duty or otherwise involved during the incident.

“The NPS remains committed to upholding the rule of law, human rights, transparency and accountability within the Service,” said a statement by police spokesman Michael Muchiri.

Ojwang was arrested on Saturday in Homa Bay over what authorities described as a “derogatory” post on X (formerly Twitter).

He was brought to Nairobi by the DCI detectives handling the case and booked at the Central police cells pending investigations.

Police said he died by suicide after allegedly injuring himself while alone in a cell.

He was found with serious head injuries believed to be self-inflicted and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.

This sparked protests and demands for action on those responsible for the same. This is after human rights groups dismissed claims he died by suicide.

The Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo called for speed investigations into his death saying culprits should be brought to book.

She said that just like Kenyans abide by the rule of law, police too should follow the law for equality.

“We want to ensure the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) takes this matter immediately, we want independent investigations and a post-mortem done promptly so that no tampering of evidence is done for the family and Kenyans to know the truth,” she said.

“We want answers, we want to know the truth, and the perpetrators behind the murder to be held personally responsible,” she added.

Human Rights Group, Amnesty International, also condemned the death of Ojwang, saying no Kenyan should lose their life while in police custody, and those entrusted with their protection.

The rights group called for speedy investigations saying the findings must be made public and officers found responsible held accountable.

They said police officers have a legal and moral duty to ensure the safety and well-being of every person under their custody.

“The death of Albert Ojwang while in detention raises serious questions that must be urgently, thoroughly, and independently investigated by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR),” the statement read.

“This incident is yet another stark reminder of the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and far-reaching reforms within our law enforcement institutions.”

Ojwang, the only son in the family and a father of two months old baby had travelled to Homa Bay to visit family when he was picked up by police officers.

Two former Chief Justices Willy Mutunga and David Maraga also condemned the death and called for action.

There are calls for protests over the incident amid efforts to solve it calmly.

An autopsy is planned on the body to tell how Ojwang died.