Kansas City NFL Stars Travis Kelce And Patrick Mahomes Targeted By Burglars In High-Profile Break-Ins

Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were recently targeted in two high-profile burglaries, with Kelce’s Kansas mansion robbed of $20,000 in cash while he was away for a game.

Mahomes’ nearby estate was also broken into just 48 hours before Kelce’s incident, according to police records.

The first burglary occurred at Mahomes’ home in Belton, Missouri, early on October 6. A bodyguard reported the break-in just after midnight.

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion, had been celebrating Kelce’s birthday with friends, and it’s unclear if anything was stolen from his property. Mahomes lives with his wife, Brittany, who is expecting their third child, and their two young children.

Less than two days later, on October 7 around 7:30 p.m., Kelce’s mansion in Leawood, Kansas, was also burglarized while he was playing against the New Orleans Saints. The intruders reportedly forced entry through his back door and took $20,000 in cash.

Local sources believe the two burglaries may be part of a string of similar crimes in the area. The FBI and local law enforcement, including the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leawood Police, are investigating the incidents. Officials suspect the break-ins could be linked to an organized crime group operating beyond Missouri.

During the time of the break-ins, both players were occupied with team activities, including pre-game routines and celebrations with friends and family. Swift, Kelce’s girlfriend, had also flown into Kansas City for his birthday, joining Kelce, Mahomes, and their families for a private dinner.

The incidents have heightened concerns over security for the NFL stars, especially as both players invested heavily in their homes to enhance privacy and safety. Mahomes purchased his eight-acre estate in 2020 and transformed it into a luxury property, complete with recreational facilities like a basketball court and private football field. Kelce recently upgraded to a $6 million mansion in a gated community for added security.