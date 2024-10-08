KANU Condemns Abduction of Communications Officer Cornelius Ronoh

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) has condemned the reported abduction of Cornelius Ronoh, a Digital Communications Officer for the party.

Mr Ronoh was forcibly taken last evening near Nyayo Gate B in Fedha, Embakasi East, just outside the barber shop he frequently visits.

Mr Ronoh, known for his active and vocal digital political commentary, has become the latest victim in a troubling wave of abductions targeting individuals speaking out on public policy failures through online platforms.

This alarming pattern raises serious concerns about the future of civil liberties and the rule of law in Kenya.

“This desperate attempt to instill fear in the public and silence dissent is unwarranted, uncalled for, and has no place in our nation,” stated Manasse Nyainda, KANU’s Director of Communications.

KANU has promptly dispatched legal counsel to pursue the matter with authorities at the nearest police station in Embakasi East.

The party is demanding the immediate production of Mr Ronoh in court, should there be any legitimate charges against him.

This incident highlights a growing trend of intimidation aimed at stifling civic engagement in the country.

KANU has called upon the government to protect the rights of its citizens and ensure that the perpetrators of such unlawful acts are held accountable.