Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Headed For Divorce – Reports 

US rapper and record producer Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly headed for divorce after less than two years into marriage.

The couple, who exchanged wedding vows in December 2022—only a month after West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized—have hit a rough patch, according to celebrity gossip outlet TMZ.

The outlet reported on Monday, October 7, that the Yeezy founder and his model lover have been telling their inner circle that they broke up a few weeks ago, with West informing his friends that he plans to divorce Censori and live in Tokyo.

No reason for their breakup has been given yet. The couple’s rumored split reportedly prompted Censori to head to her native Australia to spend time with her family and friends. West, meanwhile, has been spending time in Tokyo, where he’s been spotted shopping and exploring eateries.

According to Page Six, the rapper, 47, was spotted at a Jamaican restaurant in the capital city of Japan last week. Ye reportedly loved the food there so much that he visited the restaurant twice in one day and even signed one of its walls.

West also enjoyed a Pro Wrestling Noah event in Tokyo on September 30.

The last time he was seen with his wife was a week and a half before that. On September 19, per various US outlets, Paparazzi caught the pair arriving at a Tokyo supermarket with two of the four kids he shares with Kim Kardashian.

The following day, the duo stepped out for a shopping spree in the same capital city.

Ever since Bianca married Ye, she would come out wearing barely-there outfits – sheer tights with a crop top or a skimpy bralette with tights for most dinner/lunch outings.

She also cut her hair and coloured them on countless occasions with many hinting that Kanye was trying hard for paparazzi to give attention to his new wife, much like how paps were obsessed with his former wife, Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this year in February, a source revealed to DailyMail.com that the SKIMS founder had asked Kanye to have his wife cover up when around their children.

Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

The insider added, “Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist.”

Kanye shares four children with the KUWTK alum – daughters North, 11, Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five.