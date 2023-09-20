Karlous Miller’s Impressive Net Worth

Karlous Miller, widely recognized as Karlous Bernard Miller, is an American comedian, actor, and rapper who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Karlous Miller boasts a remarkable net worth of $7 million.

Comedy Career and The 85Southshow Podcast

Karlous Miller’s comedy journey took off in Atlanta, Georgia, where he honed his craft and gained recognition for his comedic talent.

He is celebrated for his role in the highly successful podcast tour, “The 85Southshow.”

Television Appearances and Comedy Style

Miller made his initial television appearance on “Robert Townsend’s Partner in Crime – The New Generation.”

His comedy style encompasses various genres, including observational comedy, insult comedy, and Black comedy. He has a unique ability to connect with audiences through humor.

Karlous Miller Net Worth

Karlous Miller net worth is $7 million.

Karlous Miller’s Background and Personal Life

Born on April 2, 1983, Karlous Miller is 40 years old as of 2023. He hails from Oxford, Mississippi, in the United States, and was raised in a loving Christian family.

Miller holds American nationality and follows the Christian faith.

He completed his early education at Oxford Middle School in the United States and pursued higher education at a local college, where he obtained his degree.

Throughout his childhood, Miller exhibited a strong inclination toward comedy, singing, and various co-curricular activities, showcasing his passion for the performing arts.

Family and Relationships

Karlous Miller’s parents are Forster and Gervina Miller. His father, Forster Miller, is a dedicated businessman, while his mother, Gervina Miller, is a loving homemaker. Miller also has five siblings, although their names are not publicly known.

In terms of his romantic life, Karlous Miller is currently unmarried. Previously, he was in a relationship with Ashima Franklin, with whom he shares the joy of parenthood. The couple welcomed a child into their lives, and they are parents to a son.

Physical Appearance

Karlous Miller is not only known for his comedic talent but also for his striking physical appearance. Standing at a height of 5 feet and 7 inches, he possesses a vibrant personality that resonates with his audience.

Miller maintains a healthy physique, with a body weight of approximately 72 kg. His charismatic face and impressive body build make him a compelling figure in the entertainment world.

