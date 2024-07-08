Kate Mara Net Worth

Kate Mara, an acclaimed American actress, has an impressive net worth of $18 million. She gained widespread recognition for her roles as Zoe Barnes on “House of Cards” (2013–2014; 2016) and Shari Rothenberg on “24” (2006). Mara’s other notable television appearances include “American Horror Story: Murder House” (2011) and “Pose” (2018). In addition to her successful television career, Kate has starred in over 30 films, such as “Fantastic Four” (2015), “The Martian” (2015), and “Chappaquiddick” (2018). Her theater work includes performances in John Guare’s “Landscape of the Body” at the 2003 Williamstown Theatre Festival and Peter Barr Nickowitz’s “The Alice Complex” at NYC’s Dixon Place (2005) and L.A.’s Blank Theatre (2006).

Early Life

Kate Mara was born on February 27, 1983, in Bedford, New York. Her father, Timothy, is an NFL scout and vice president of player evaluation for the New York Giants, and her mother, Kathleen, is part of the family that owns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kate grew up with three siblings: Daniel, Conor, and Patricia (better known as Oscar-nominated actress Rooney Mara). Kate began acting in school musicals at the age of 9 and continued to perform in community theater. She attended Fox Lane High School, graduating in three years, and initially planned to study musical theater at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts but chose to focus on her acting career instead.

Kate Mara Career

Kate Mara’s television debut came in 1997 with an episode of NBC’s “Law & Order.” She made her film debut in 1999, appearing in “Joe the King” and “Random Hearts.” Over the years, Mara guest-starred on various TV shows, including “Madigan Men,” “Ed,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She appeared in “Everwood,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Cold Case,” and “Boston Public” in 2003. Mara’s first lead role came in the TV movie “Prodigy” in 2004. She also appeared on “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and the short film “Time Well Spent” that year.

In 2005, Mara had a recurring role on “Jack & Bobby” and played Shari Rothenberg on “24” in 2006. She appeared in films like “Urban Legends: Bloody Mary,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “We Are Marshall,” “The Californians,” “Zoom,” and “Fireflies” during this period. Mara’s film credits include “Full of It” and “Shooter” (2007), “Transsiberian” and “Stone of Destiny” (2008), and a recurring role on HBO’s “Entourage” in 2009.

In 2010, Mara starred in “Happythankyoumoreplease,” “127 Hours,” and “Iron Man 2.” She played a significant role in “American Horror Story: Murder House” (2011) and portrayed reporter Zoe Barnes on “House of Cards” (2013-2014; 2016). In 2014, Mara co-starred in “Transcendence” and appeared in “Fantastic Four,” “Captive,” and “The Martian” in 2015. She starred in “Megan Leavey” (2017), “My Days of Mercy” (2017), “Pose” (2018), and “Chappaquiddick” (2018). In 2020, she produced and starred in the miniseries “A Teacher.”

Personal Life

Kate Mara began dating her “Fantastic Four” co-star Jamie Bell in 2015, and they got engaged in January 2017. The couple married in July 2017 and welcomed a daughter in May 2019. Mara is also the stepmother to Bell’s son from his previous relationship with actress Evan Rachel Wood. Kate is a vegan and an animal lover, participating in a “Meatless Monday” campaign video for the Humane Society in 2015. As a football fan, she supports both the Steelers and the Giants and has sung the national anthem at games for both teams.

Kate Mara Family Wealth

Kate and her sister Rooney come from a prominent and wealthy family, known as the “Rooney and Mara business family.” Their great-grandfathers founded and owned the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The extended family members continue to own and operate these NFL teams, with their collective wealth amounting to several billion dollars.

Kate Mara Awards and Honors

In 2015, Kate Mara received the Face of the Future award at the Women in Film Crystal Awards and shared a CinemaCon Award with her “Fantastic Four” castmates. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for “House of Cards” in 2014 and received several other nominations for her performances. Mara was also nominated for a Georgia Film Critics Association award for “Happythankyoumoreplease” in 2012 and a MovieGuide Award for “Captive” in 2016.

Real Estate

In 2019, Kate and Jamie Bell purchased a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for $2.57 million and sold it in June 2022 for $3.3 million. Mara previously owned a two-bedroom condo in West Los Angeles, which she bought for $620,000 in 2005 and sold for $649,000 in 2014. In October 2022, Kate and Jamie bought musician Neil Finn’s Los Feliz mansion for $4.8 million.

