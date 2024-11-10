Kate Winslet Reunites With Titanic Violinist During Recording Of New Film’s Score

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet recently shared a heartwarming story about a surprising reunion with a familiar face from her iconic film Titanic.

While promoting her new film Lee on The Graham Norton Show, Winslet recalled a moment that took her back to her Titanic days.

In Lee, Winslet portrays Lee Miller, a fashion model who became a war photographer during World War II. She shared that, while she has executive produced many of her past projects, Lee marked the first time she served as a full producer, which required her involvement from start to finish, including overseeing the film’s music score.

While attending the recording of the score in London with a 120-piece orchestra, Winslet noticed a violinist in the group who looked strangely familiar. “I’m looking at this violinist and I thought, ‘I know that face!’” she said. As the session continued, other musicians began pointing to him and mouthing, “It’s him!” which puzzled Winslet even more. She wondered, “Am I related to this person? Who is this person?”

At the end of the session, Winslet went to meet the violinist and was thrilled to discover that he was, in fact, one of the musicians who played on the Titanic in the famous scene where the ship sinks in James Cameron’s 1997 film. “It was that guy!” Winslet exclaimed with excitement, adding, “It was just wonderful” to see him again after so many years.

Winslet went on to share that she had several such moments while working on Lee, with many people she had worked with before showing up to support her on the project. “People I’ve either worked with before, or really known for a long time, kind of grown up in the industry with, they just showed up for me, and it was incredible,” she said.

Lee was released in theaters in late September and is now available for rent or purchase on platforms like AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime.