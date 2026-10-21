Katey Sagal is an American actress and singer with an estimated net worth of $40 million. The fortune is shared with her husband, writer and producer Kurt Sutter, whom she married in 2004. Sagal has built her wealth through a successful career spanning more than four decades in television, film, and music.

She became a household name through her role as Peggy Bundy in the popular sitcom Married… with Children. She later earned acclaim for voicing Leela in the animated series Futurama and playing Gemma Teller Morrow in the crime drama Sons of Anarchy. Her television work, music releases, film appearances, and other entertainment projects have contributed to her long career.

Katey Sagal Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth January 19, 1954 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Early Life

Katey Sagal was born Catherine Louise Sagal on January 19, 1954, in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in a show business family. Her mother, Sara Zwilling, was a singer, producer, and television writer. She died of heart disease in 1975 when Sagal was 21 years old.

Her father, Boris Sagal, was a Ukrainian immigrant who worked as a director. He later married dancer and actress Marge Champion in 1977. In 1980, Boris died in an accident while working on the NBC miniseries World War III at Timberline Lodge in Oregon.

Three of Sagal’s four siblings also became actors. Growing up in a family connected to entertainment helped expose her to the industry from an early age.

Sagal studied at the California Institute of the Arts. She began pursuing singing and acting in the early 1970s, laying the foundation for a career that would eventually bring her fame and financial success.

Breakthrough Role in Married… with Children

Sagal made her on-screen debut in the 1971 television movie The Failing of Raymond. She later appeared in the television series Mary, where she played a newspaper columnist.

Her major breakthrough came in 1987 when she was cast as Peggy Bundy in Married… with Children. The sitcom also starred Ed O’Neill, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino.

Sagal played the sharp-tongued, big-haired wife of Al Bundy. Her character became one of the show’s defining features, helping establish her reputation as a television comedy actress.

The series ran until 1997 and became one of the most recognizable sitcoms of its era. The role gave Sagal widespread public recognition and helped create opportunities for other acting projects.

Although her career later expanded into drama and animation, Peggy Bundy remained one of her most memorable performances.

Futurama and Other Television Roles

After Married… with Children ended, Sagal continued working in television. One of her most significant roles came in the animated science-fiction comedy Futurama, created by Matt Groening.

Sagal voiced Leela, a purple-haired mutant who serves as the captain of a spaceship. The series developed a loyal following after its initial cancellation and later returned for additional seasons.

Voice acting allowed Sagal to reach a different audience while expanding her experience beyond live-action television. The role also became one of the most enduring parts of her career.

In 2000, she starred in the NBC sitcom Tucker. Two years later, she joined 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, playing Cate Hennessy, the wife of John Ritter’s character. The show was canceled in 2005 following Ritter’s death.

Sagal also appeared in television productions such as That ’70s Show, Lost, The Winner, and Eli Stone. These projects helped maintain her presence on television after the success of her early sitcom roles.

Sons of Anarchy and a Golden Globe Award

One of the most important roles in Sagal’s career came in 2008 when she joined Sons of Anarchy. She played Gemma Teller Morrow, a central character in the drama about an outlaw motorcycle club.

The series ran until 2014 and allowed Sagal to demonstrate her abilities in a more serious role. Her performance received widespread recognition and earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama in 2011.

The award marked a major achievement in a career that had initially been defined by comedy. It also reinforced her reputation as an actress capable of handling complex characters.

Her connection to the show extended beyond acting. The series was created by her husband, Kurt Sutter, who also worked as its writer and producer.

The success of Sons of Anarchy strengthened Sagal’s standing in the entertainment industry and added another major achievement to her professional record.

Film Roles and Later Television Projects

Sagal has also appeared in several films throughout her career. In 2015, she played the mother of Hailee Steinfeld’s character in Pitch Perfect 2.

Her other film and television credits include Smart House, House Broken, Imagine That, Campus Confidential, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Big Bang Theory, Shameless, Dead to Me, and Glee.

She later joined The Conners, where she played Louise, the love interest of Dan Conner. The recurring role allowed her to return to a sitcom setting while continuing to work with an established television cast.

In 2021, Sagal starred as Annie “Rebel” Bello in the ABC drama Rebel. The series was inspired by the life of legal advocate Erin Brockovich.

These projects have helped sustain her acting career across different genres. Her ability to move between comedy, drama, animation, and film has been an important part of her longevity in entertainment.

Music Career and Album Releases

Acting is a major part of Sagal’s professional life, but music was also an important part of her career before she became widely known as an actress.

In the early 1970s, she worked as a backup singer for Bob Dylan. She also sang with Bette Midler’s backing group, The Harlettes, and contributed vocals to Gene Simmons’ solo album.

Her other music work included backing vocals for Etta James and Tanya Tucker. In 1976, she was a member of The Group with No Name and contributed to the album Moon over Brooklyn.

Sagal later released two solo albums. Her first, Well…, came out in 1994, followed by Room in 2004. She also contributed music to soundtracks, including those for Loose Cannons, Silent Rage, and Sons of Anarchy.

Her music career demonstrates that her entertainment work has not been limited to acting. Singing and recording have provided additional creative outlets and contributed to her professional experience.

Awards

Sagal has received several nominations and awards during her career. Between 1989 and 1994, she earned multiple nominations for her portrayal of Peggy Bundy in Married… with Children. These included two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in a Television Musical or Comedy.

In 2005, she won a Prism Award for her work on 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter.

Her most notable acting award came in 2011, when she won the Golden Globe for her performance in Sons of Anarchy. She also received additional nominations for the role and won another Prism Award in 2013.

In September 2014, Sagal received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The recognition reflected her long career and contributions to television and entertainment.

Marriage, Children, and Personal Life

Sagal married musician Freddie Beckmeier in 1978. Their marriage ended in 1981. In 1993, she married drummer Jack White, and the couple had two children: Sarah Grace, born in 1994, and Jackson James, born in 1996. They divorced in 2000.

In October 2004, Sagal married writer and producer Kurt Sutter in Los Angeles. Their daughter, Esme Louise, was born in 2007 through a surrogate mother.

Sagal experienced a personal tragedy in 1991 when she suffered the stillbirth of a daughter following an emergency Caesarean section during her third trimester. At the time, she was working on Married… with Children, and the writers had initially incorporated her pregnancy into the show. Following the loss, they changed the storyline and explained her character’s absences through travel-related plotlines.

The experience also influenced her music. Sagal wrote the lyrics to “You Can’t Hurry the Harvest,” which appears on her album Well….

Outside her entertainment career, Sagal has supported organizations including the Human Rights Campaign, the Alzheimer’s Association, and Friendly House. She and Sutter have lived in Los Angeles.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate has been another part of Sagal and Sutter’s financial history. In 2005, the couple purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.7 million.

They later attempted to sell the property for $4.75 million in 2010. They ultimately accepted $3.8 million in December of that year. The buyer was Rickey Minor, a musician known for his work on American Idol.

In December 2010, the couple purchased a 1.5-acre property in the gated Moraga Estates community in Bel Air for $3.7 million. They bought the home from Marc Cherry, the creator of Desperate Housewives. They sold the Bel Air mansion for $7.7 million in April 2022.

In February 2022, Sagal and Sutter paid $5.8 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills that dates back to the early 1920s.

These transactions illustrate the couple’s involvement in the Los Angeles property market. However, property sale prices alone do not establish the profit earned from each transaction, since purchase costs and other expenses also affect the final financial outcome.

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