Katherine Langford Siblings: Getting to Know Josephine Langford

Katherine Langford is an Australian actress born on April 29, 1996, in Perth, Western Australia.

Raised in the riverside suburb of Applecross, she grew up in a family of accomplished professionals, with both parents working as doctors.

Initially drawn to music and sports, Langford excelled as a nationally ranked swimmer and studied music and drama at Perth Modern School.

Her passion for the arts took root after attending a Lady Gaga concert in 2012, inspiring her to learn piano and write original songs, including an anti-suicide piece titled “Young and Stupid.”

Despite early aspirations in medicine and politics, Langford pivoted to acting, a decision that led to her rapid rise in Hollywood.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Katherine has one sibling, a younger sister named Josephine Langford, born on August 18, 1997, also in Perth, Western Australia.

Like Katherine, Josephine is an actress, carving her own path in the entertainment industry.

She gained fame for her starring role as Tessa Young in the After film series, based on Anna Todd’s novels, with her debut in the franchise in 2019 marking a significant breakthrough.

Josephine’s career began earlier than Katherine’s, with roles in short films like When Separating and Gypsy Blood around age 14, and she later appeared in projects such as Wish Upon (2017) and Moxie (2021).

Career

Langford’s acting journey began with small roles in independent films such as Story of Miss Oxygen (2015), Imperfect Quadrant (2016), and Daughter (2016), the latter premiering at the Cannes Film Festival.

Her breakthrough came in 2017 when she landed the role of Hannah Baker in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, a teen drama based on Jay Asher’s novel.

Her portrayal of a high school student grappling with mental health issues and suicide earned critical acclaim for its depth and sensitivity, propelling her to international fame.

To prepare for the role, Langford consulted with mental health professionals and representatives from the “It’s On Us” campaign, showcasing her commitment to authenticity.

She appeared in the series’ first two seasons, departing before the third.

Following this success, Langford starred as Leah Burke in the 2018 romantic comedy Love, Simon, a film praised for its inclusive storytelling.

In 2019, she joined the ensemble cast of Knives Out, a critically acclaimed murder mystery, and in 2020, she led the Netflix series Cursed as Nimue, a reimagined Arthurian heroine.

Langford also filmed scenes as an older Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame (2019), though they were cut from the final release.

Her recent work includes the Australian crime drama Savage River (2022), further demonstrating her versatility across genres.

Accolades

Langford’s performance in 13 Reasons Why garnered significant recognition, including a nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Her work on the series also earned nominations for the 2017 Gold Derby Award for Breakthrough Performer of the Year, the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards for Best Actor in a Show, the 2018 People’s Choice Awards for Drama TV Star, and the 2018 Satellite Awards for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

Her role in Knives Out contributed to the ensemble’s nomination for a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Cast.

Additionally, Langford received a Critics’ Choice Super Awards nomination for Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for her starring role in Spontaneous (2020).