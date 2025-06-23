Kayla Manousselis Age: How Old Is The Tiktok Star?

As of 2025, Kayla Manousselis is 21 years old. She was born on March 28, 2004, in the United States. Known for her captivating dance, modeling, and lifestyle content, Kayla has emerged as one of the most recognizable faces on TikTok, where she continues to grow her digital presence and fan base.

Kayla Manousselis Age 21 (2025) Date of Birth March 28, 2004 Nationality American Height 5 feet 4 inches Parents Michael Manousselis (father), Laura Manousselis (mother) Siblings Jason Manousselis (older brother), Sophia Manousselis (younger sister) Boyfriend Matt Karis Profession Social Media Influencer, Content Creator

Who Is Kayla Manousselis?

Kayla Manousselis is a social media content creator best known for her vibrant videos on TikTok under the handle kaylamanouss. Since joining the platform in 2018, she has gained over 1.2 million followers by sharing dance clips, lip-syncs, and fitness-related content. Her debut video featured music by rapper Mike Stud, marking the beginning of her journey to internet stardom.

Despite her public visibility, Kayla has chosen to keep her personal life relatively private. Little is known about her family, including her parents and siblings, as she prefers to focus her public image on her professional endeavors.

Career

Kayla’s popularity grew steadily thanks to her engaging fitness routines, beauty tutorials, and relatable lifestyle posts. One of her most viral TikTok videos—a humorous take on walking into a gym—amassed over 7 million views, highlighting her ability to connect with her audience through humor and authenticity.

Her influence in the beauty and fashion space led to brand collaborations, most notably with BOUTINE Los Angeles, a trendy clothing line she regularly promotes on her social media platforms. Through these partnerships, Kayla has positioned herself as a rising figure in the world of digital fashion marketing.

Kayla Manousselis Relationship

In addition to her online success, Kayla is currently in a relationship with Matt Karis. The couple occasionally shares glimpses of their romance on social media, though they generally keep the details of their relationship away from the public eye.

Kayla Manousselis Net Worth in 2025

Kayla Manousselis’s estimated net worth is $400,000. Her earnings are primarily driven by sponsored content, brand endorsements, and collaborations across the fashion and beauty industries. As her influence continues to expand, so does her potential for increased financial growth through both digital and traditional media ventures.

Kayla Manousselis Age

