John Crimber Age: How Old Is The Rising Bull Riding Star?

John Crimber is 20 years old as of 2025. He was born on January 1, 2005, in Brazil, and will turn 21 on January 1, 2026. Despite his young age, John has quickly made a name for himself in the world of professional bull riding, proving that talent and dedication know no age limits.

Full Name John Crimber Nickname None publicly known Date of Birth 2005 Age 20 years old (as of 2025) Place of Birth Decatur, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Profession Professional Bull Rider Height Approximately 5’9″ (175 cm) Weight Approximately 150 lbs (68 kg) Body Type Athletic

Who Is John Crimber?

John Crimber is a professional bull rider and social media personality who has taken the rodeo world by storm. Coming from a family deeply immersed in the sport, John was inspired by his father, Paulo Crimber, a respected Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Hall of Fame inductee. His mother, Maria Crimber, has also played a strong supporting role in his journey, contributing actively to the bull riding community.

John began riding bulls at just five years old. His skill and passion earned him two National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) World Championships. In his debut season on the PBR circuit, he made an extraordinary impact by finishing second overall and earning over $1 million in prize money.

Social Media Presence

Apart from his success in the arena, John has established a powerful digital presence. His Instagram account has attracted over 260,000 followers, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life, including training sessions, competitions, and personal insights. His active social media presence has further cemented his status as both an athlete and influencer.

John Crimber Net Worth

As of 2025, John Crimber has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. His earnings stem not only from bull riding competitions but also from endorsements, sponsorship deals, and digital content. With his career still in its early stages, John’s financial and professional growth shows no signs of slowing down.

Early Life

John was raised in a supportive household where hard work, discipline, and passion were core values. Though not much has been publicly revealed about his siblings, it’s known that the Crimber family shares a close bond. His upbringing in Brazil and later life in the U.S. allowed him to experience diverse cultures, shaping him into a grounded and determined young man.

His early education reflected his curious and determined nature. Even as a child, he showed a keen interest in both academic and creative pursuits, and this balance has followed him into adulthood. Though most of his teenage years were centered around competitive bull riding, he also explored other interests, including drawing and playing guitar.

A Champion in the Making

By his teen years, John was already viewed as a prodigy in bull riding circles. At 15, he began winning local competitions, which soon led to national recognition. His maturity and confidence in the ring set him apart from other young riders, and he quickly became one of the most talked-about new faces in the sport.

Recent Highlights

John continues to focus on pushing the limits of his abilities. He remains dedicated to refining his performance while also expanding his reach through social media and community work. Whether it’s mentoring younger athletes or participating in charity initiatives, John is committed to making a positive impact both inside and outside the rodeo circuit.

Personal Life

While John tends to keep his personal life private, he is known to value his family deeply and enjoys spending time away from the spotlight whenever possible. Though fans frequently speculate about his relationship status, John has remained focused on his career and avoids public discussion of his romantic life.

