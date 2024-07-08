Kayleigh McEnany, an American political commentator and author, has a net worth of $1 million. She gained significant recognition as the White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump. In January 2021, she announced her new role at Fox News, officially joining the network as an on-air contributor on March 2, 2021, and later co-hosting the show “Outnumbered.”

Kayleigh McEnany Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth April 1988 Place of Birth Tampa, Florida Nationality American Profession Political Commentator, Author

Early Life

Kayleigh McEnany was born in Tampa, Florida, in April 1988. She graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names before attending Georgetown University, where she majored in international politics at the School of Foreign Service. After Georgetown, she worked as a producer on the Mike Huckabee Show for three years. She then enrolled at the University of Miami School of Law but transferred to Harvard Law School, graduating in 2016. During her time in law school, McEnany began making media appearances and worked as a paid commentator for CNN.

Kayleigh McEnany Career

During the 2016 Presidential election, McEnany initially made several critical remarks about then-candidate Donald Trump. She described Trump as a “showman” and criticized his comments about Mexicans as “racist.” Despite this, she became the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee in 2017. In 2018, she authored the book “The New American Revolution: The Making of a Populist Movement.” McEnany was appointed as the 31st White House Press Secretary in April 2020.

Personal Life

In 2017, Kayleigh married Sean Gilmartin, a pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays. They have a daughter named Blake Avery Gilmartin. Sean Gilmartin has played in the Major Leagues for the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles and was the 28th overall selection in the 2011 draft, signing with the Atlanta Braves for a $1.134 million signing bonus.

Real Estate

In 2017, Kayleigh and Sean purchased a home in Tampa, Florida, for $650,000. They listed the property for sale in April 2021 for $1.1 million and sold it a month later for $1.07 million.

Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Secretary Salary

As White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany earned an annual salary of $183,000. Following the end of the Trump presidency, she revealed her earnings in a Federal financial disclosure, showing her 2020 income as:

$167,962 from Donald J. Trump For President Inc. (salary and bonus)

$21,394 from the Republican National Committee (salary and bonus)

$15,000 to $50,000 from KM Publishing, LLC (book royalties)

Kayleigh McEnany Net Worth

Kayleigh McEnany net worth is $1 million.